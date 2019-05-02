|
MSgt. (Ret.) Johnny Adolph Davis, born on May 2, 1934, in Millen, Georgia, was the fourth of five children born to William Davis and Mabel "Mammie" Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathleen B. Davis; three brothers, Charles, Arthur and Harold Davis and his wife, Daisy Mae Davis.
Johnny confessed and accepted Christ at an early age at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Millen, Georgia. He was educated in the Jenkins County School System and was a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology graduate at St. Leo College, Fort Lee, Virginia.
For over 26 years, Johnny served in the United States Marine Corps. where he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. While serving his country he also served his community as an athletic referee for the local high schools, colleges and military bases.
Johnny was a member of the Prince Hall Masons Lodge, #556 of Millen, Georgia. After his military retirement, Johnny served over ten years and retired from Central State Mental Health and Mental Retardation Hospital.
Johnny loved to bowl and travelled from coast-to-coast attending tournaments where he met and formed everlasting loving bonds. Johnny was a former president of the Cockade Bowling Senate of Petersburg, Virginia, was an Eastern Region Field Representative of The National Bowling Association (TNBA).
In 1955, he married Daisy Mae Brown and of that union they were blessed with three children. He leaves as part of his legacy a daughter, Philomena Dabney (Kevin) of Dinwiddie, Virginia, Johnny Davis, Jr. (deceased Debra) of Richmond, Virginia, and Larry Davis (deceased Paris) of Petersburg, Virginia. Johnny and Daisy raised their grandson, SFC (Ret.) Jonathan O'Cain (Manuela) of Vine Grove, Kentucky; granddaughters, Veronica Davis of North Carolina and Sharita Davis of Petersburg, Virginia; one great grandson, Jonathan O'Cain, Jr. of Vine Grove, Kentucky. Johnny was loved and will be missed by a host of relatives and friends including close friend and devoted companion, Priscilla Carter.
The family of Johnny Davis, Sr. is grateful to each of you for all that you have done. There are not enough words to express our gratitude. Your prayers, cards, visits and other acts of kindness have truly helped us during our time of bereavement.
Special thanks to Pastor Leonard Davis, Jr. and his family. Also a special thanks to the doctors and staff of McGuire Veterans Hospital and to the staff of Hospice of Virginia.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Leonard Davis, Jr., eulogist. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
