To God be the Glory: Mr. Johnny E. Taylor departed from this earthly world on November 28, 2020 to enter into his glorious eternal heavenly home. Johnny was born on April 6, 1978 and was very wise.
Johnny was preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Elsie Mae Taylor Robinson, John V. Robinson, Eugene Taylor, Mary Elizabeth Johnson, and Samuel Johnson, Sr.; devoted uncles and aunts, Bernard Harris and Rechetta Harris, Rudolph "Rudy" Curtis, Daniel Taylor, Richard Johnson, Sr., Alexander "Plick" Johnson and Keil Alston, Jr.; dearest god-mother, Jean Brown.
Johnny accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a very early age. He was baptized at Marmora Baptist Church, Church Road, VA. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was beyond measure. Johnny accomplished his purpose for living here on earth. We can truly say his life was not lived in vain… he ate, slept, walked and loved to pray to the Father. He prayed for others as well as himself. Johnny was definitely anointed.
Johnny attended Petersburg Public School receiving his GED. He was a jokester there was never a dull moment when you were in Johnny's presence. He loved walking down memory lane reminiscing on the family and friends' moments. He loved animals especially Pit Bull Terrier and he enjoyed training them. Johnny was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, and fisherman. He loved to dress and keep himself well groomed. Last but not least Johnny could cook it just name it and it was done with a smile.
He was a 5-Star employee at whatever job he held. His favorite jobs were barbering and an auto mechanic.
Johnny leaves to hold tightly and cherish his fond memories: a devoted mother, Joyce T. Studivant (Alexander "Alex); father, Johnny "Bay" Johnson; devoted sister, Pamela Fields; devoted brother, Vettell Fields; children, Jakim Wiggins, Sr., LaQuan Cooper, Isaiah Taylor, Jayden Hendricks, Diamonique Epps, Denecia Cooper, Johnnyah McKensie, Latasia Cole, TyJah Cooper and Johnnie McKensie; devoted grandchildren, Rasean Lane, Rae'Lyn Lane, Zyshaun Blanding, Jakiya Wiggins, Jakim Wiggins, Jr., and JTrevaon Terry; devoted aunts, Geraldine Kirksey (Archie), Lecolia Hill. Halimah Ceesay (Askia Matchett), Nadine Holmes, Denise Taylor, Dorothy Wilson, Barbara James (Winston), Cynthia Lewis, Alfreda Curtis, and Paulette Howard (George); devoted uncles, Rudolph Collins (Charlotte), Hodges Curtis, Jr. (Paulette), Benjamin Curtis, James Harris (Sandra), Tony Walter, Avery Taylor, Sr., Russell Taylor, Javis Thurman, Robert Johnson (Nancy), Darnell Johnson, Russell Johnson (Karen); extended family: devoted grandmother, Susie Kemp; god-sisters, Christie Brown and Simonee Brown; god-uncles, Manuel McNeil and Kenneth Bright; wife, Keena Taylor; special devoted friends, Nikki "Shanika" Goode; devoted friends, Arneesah McKensie and Antonio "Fred" Gates; devoted cousins, Antoine Taylor, Tanisiha Taylor, Sybil Jones, Daniel Ruffin, Carolyn Creighton, Tonya Cromartie, and Cynthia Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
A special thanks to the doctors and staff of John Randolph Medical Center especially Rachel Evans-PCT, Tracy-Director, and Registered Nurses, Page, Karshena and Brian Hobbs; and the doctors and staff of Twin Rivers Medical Center, Dr. Mujeebudin Mohammad, Vanessa-FMFA, and nurses, Debbie and Natasha.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Avery Taylor, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
