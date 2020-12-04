My childhood bestfriend/family I was so sorry to hear of your passing. You was one of a kind you will be missed. Rest on Heaven has gained another angel. I will always remember the good times that we had at Nadine, and Mike house we thought we were there children. I could go on and on, but God knows my heart. I pray that as the days pass it will get better for the family. Keeping everyone in my prayers may God bless each of them. Love you always Johnny.

Kimberly Peebles

Family