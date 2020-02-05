|
Jonathan (Jon) Carmack Gill, 61, a resident of Colonial Heights, VA, died January 2, 2020, at VCU Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 15, 1958, in Newport News, VA, and was the son of the late Reverend Lawrence (Larry) W. Gill, Sr. and the late Mildred Pauline (Polly) Carmack Gill. He is survived by two sisters and one brother: Peggy Payne (the late Benton Payne, Sr.) of Colonial Heights, Linda Johnson (Aubrey) of Carson, VA, and Larry Gill, Jr. (Kathy) of Newark, DE; seven nieces nieces and nephews; and many other close family members and friends. Jon graduated from Colonial Heights High School (Class of 1977) and attended Richard Bland College. Early in his life, Jon loved playing basketball and dancing. He also loved old movies, bargain shopping and his 1969 Cadillac which he enjoyed showing with pride.
A memorial service will be held at the Southlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1911 Birdsong Road, Petersburg, VA 23805 on February 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Jon's name to the .
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 5, 2020