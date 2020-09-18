1/1
JOSE ANTONIO POMIER
1954 - 2020
Mr. Jose Antonio Pomier entered eternal resting peace on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born the third of nine children on December 20, 1954 to the late Jose Antonio Pomier and Mercedes Torres Baro in Havana Cuba.

Antonio worked as a plaster and drywall finisher for over 30 years and retired to farming and caring for animals which was his life's passion. Antonio was affectionately known as "Pupy" and Uncle Tony. He was a loving husband, devoted father and a new Abuelos (grandfather to Javier Antonio Pomier).

Antonio loved his animals and spent most of his day caring for them ensuring they had what they needed to thrive. He loved spending time with his sons and his family. Antonio loved to tell stories and was a history buff taking liberties with facts as he saw fit. He loved watching documentaries and learning about the world and playing music on his many guitars.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Agustin (Papo), and sister, Cardidad Pomier.

Antonio leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife of 35 years, Janet Cooper Pomier; three sons, Jose Hernando Pomier (IIsha), Aaron Luke Pomier and Antonio Ishmael Pomier (Destinee); his stepson, Allen O. Ross (Keisha). Also, his sisters, Regla Pomier, Lourdes Pomier, Juana Lydia Pomier, Esperanza Pomier, Ada Pomier, Ileana Pomier; sisters-in-law, Quanda Eaves, June Cooper-Jones, and Carolyn Wright. Antonio loved his nieces and nephews, Arthur, Ricardo, Tracee, Michel, Rasheed, Alexander, Christy, Mercedes, Ayana, Oslendy, Latoya, Louis, Niambi, Raylin, Jessica J, Osley, Levy, Victor, Lonzie, Osmany, Misael, Jesus, Reinaldo, Jessica H.;and a host other great nieces and great nephews.

Antonio lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed. We love you forever and will honor your memories until we meet again.

Service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
04:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judy Burgess
Teacher
