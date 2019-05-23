|
Mr. Joseph Anthony Manson, affectionately known as "Yusif Ali and Puff," 58, departed this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born to Sylvia Williams and the late Joseph Balthrop.
Joseph enjoyed cooking; his specialty was liver and gravy, fried fish and fried potatoes and dressing up.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Balthrop; grandmothers, Lin Fitzgerald and Sarah Manson; grandfathers, Edward Balthrop and James Manson; aunts, Patricia Fitzgerald-Isselmou and Rose Davis; uncles, Horace Balthrop and Alonzo Fitzgerald; and special friend, Lathius Giles.
Left to cherish his memory are: two devoted sons, Anthony (Toni) and Sean Slade Sr.; two daughters, Tarkeisha Byrd and Courtney Slade, all of Petersburg; nine grandchildren, Terry Gordan Jr., Zy'Karia Slade, Sanai Bugg, Sean Slade Jr., Ariana Roach, Zaniyah Williams, Zi'Yan Slade, Nasir Slade and Sha'Zairia Slade; one great-grandchild, Ter'ron Gordan; his loving mother, Sylvia Williams (Alex); one devoted sister, Charlotte Balthrop; aunt, Argie Williams (Johnny) of Michigan; uncles, Linwood Fitzgerald (Mildred) of Dinwiddie, VA, Minister Steve R. Fitzgerald (Joann) of Suffolk, VA; niece, Angela Balthrop; nephew, Antonio Balthrop; two devoted cousins, Andre Jones and Princess Johnson; friend, Rodney Moseley; special friends, Amanda Baker and the entire Baker family and the Balthrop family; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 23 to May 24, 2019