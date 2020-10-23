1/1
JOSEPH ALAN BLANKS JR.
1941 - 2020
Joseph Austin Blanks, Jr. of Hillsville, Virginia, died on October 19, 2020, at the age of 78 from complications of lung cancer.

With the Covid pandemic paralyzing the pleasures and fulfilment of life, Joe decided it was best to go home to the Lord on Monday. The virus shortened the Nationals season, prevented his attendance at East Carolina football games, and heightened the obvious fate of the Washington Redskins this season. This trifecta was too much for Joe with his Pirates' loss to Navy on Saturday. A lifelong sports fan, he saw no further use in continuing his journey given the sad state of sports and his teams.

Joe was born to Joseph Austin Blanks, Sr. and Eloise Sullivan Blanks on December 17, 1941, in Petersburg, Virginia, thus starting America's involvement in WWII. As an Air Force brat, Joe moved across the U.S., but always considered Virginia home as a long-time resident of Colonial Heights and then Hillsville. Joe graduated from Colonial Heights High School in 1961 and received his undergraduate degree from East Carolina University in 1965. For the next 35 years, Joe served as an educator in the Colonial Heights school system as a beloved high school history teacher, coach, and principal of Flora M. Hill Elementary School.

Joe was a member of Mount Bethel Moravian Church. He was an avid golfer, lover of history, reader of historical fiction, ice cream aficionado, and sports and historical trivia fan. His car was recognizable across the Commonwealth with his license plate ECU-ECU. Until the very end, he was habitually punctual, unapologetic for his slow eating, a proud father and grandfather, brother and husband, and he bled purple and gold.

Joe is survived by his loving and supportive wife of 22 years, Marilyn, his three sons, Scott, Daniel (Allison), and Jim (Michelle) from his first marriage, five grandchildren, Thomas, Kate, Jack, Lauren, and Mitchell, three siblings, Jerry (Elena), Cathy (Johnny), and Bonnie (Richard), and numerous nieces and nephews.

At Joe's request to not interfere with football, the World Series, or tee times, no services will be held. Memorials may be sent to Mount Bethel Moravian Church.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss..Prayers for the family.
H.S. Ingo
Friend
October 22, 2020
Kate Blanks
Grandchild
October 22, 2020
Kate Blanks
Grandchild
October 22, 2020
Kate Blanks
Grandchild
October 22, 2020
We all love you.
Kate Blanks
Grandchild
October 22, 2020
The best grandpa there ever was to have, we will miss you. Life will be so difficult and different from now on. I know you don’t want us upset pops but it is very hard not to be when you have always been by our sides and have been our shoulder to cry on. I love you, go pirates.
Kate Blanks
Family
October 22, 2020
Marilyn, so sorry to learn of the loss of your husband. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Doris, Manus & Dawn @ Garson McMillian Real Estate
Doris McMillian
October 22, 2020
An unbelievable grandfather. You will be in our hearts everyday, especially every time we see a pirate, and the colors purple and gold. Forever Loved<br />Go PIRATES
Best Pops around. You will be in our hearts everyday. GO PIRATES!!!! Forever loved!!!!
Proud Grandson
Family
October 21, 2020
We remember him as a wonderful principal at Flora Hill Elementary School when our son attended. He always made sure to speak to the children & parents, never just walking past them. What a great example he was to all of the students whose lives he touched.
Patty & Vaughan Clark
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
He will be greatly missed at church. Much love to you all❤
Melissa & Kelly Hiatt
Friend
October 21, 2020
R.I.P. Joe.jerry Cathy Bonnie and wife children and grandchildren may you have comfort and peace through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Linda Fenderson
Friend
October 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Thank RIP cuz Joe. Love to the family
Susan Shields Hemstock
Family
October 21, 2020
Marilyn, I was sorry to hear of your loss. I hope that you can find comfort in your friends and family. With deepest sympathy, Joyce (Gallagher) Bulot
Joyce Bulot
Acquaintance
October 21, 2020
Marilyn and Family, May you be covered with all the good memories you have had these past 22 years Joe was perfect gentleman he loved his church and he was such a good Sunday school teacher and he loved the church history he got it down pat he sure be missed and its so sad with virus we could no say good by you Roscoe and Billie Nell keep a watch over this Mount Bethel we miss you God Bless
Connor N Brenda Ayers
Friend
October 21, 2020
How fitting an obituary for such a unique and beautiful man!!! I had the pleasure of knowing Joe from our relationship in business. He was a very pleasant and diplomatic person that treated others kindly. I knew well of his sports following of several teams as this was a constant conversation when we saw each other. He touched many lives and did so with that wonderful smile. I will miss that smile. My heart goes out to the family.
Beth Graham
Friend
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Joe was a delightful person. May God bless you, Marilyn, and family. Take comfort in knowing that friends are thinking of you.
Rebecca Hiatt
Friend
October 21, 2020
Marilyn and Family,
I am very sorry for you loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Love,
Denise Cain
DENISE CAIN
Friend
October 21, 2020
Marilyn, I am sorry for your loss. I miss seeing you at Bridge Club. Betty
BETTY GALLAGHER
October 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family on Joe’s passing. Take comfort in your fond memories of Joe.
Audrey Bingham
Acquaintance
