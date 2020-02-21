|
|
The Rev. Joseph C. Wilkins, 39, of South Chesterfield, VA, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 3608 Hopkins Street, South Chesterfield, VA. He was born on September 23, 1980, in Baltimore, MD, to Sherry Ann Green and Willie Jones, Jr. "Joe" as he was affectionately called by friends, received his formal education at the Petersburg Public School System. He furthered his studies at Richmond Virginia Seminary and Rover Christian University where he earned his certificate in Christian Education in December 2017. Rev. Wilkins yearned to learn more so that he could be an effective vessel and instrument of Christ. Rev. Wilkins was pursuing an Associate's degree in Religious Studies.
Rev. Wilkins Christian experience began later in life, when he accepted the Lord at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Rosa S. Wynn, whom Minister Wilkins affectionately refers to as his mother in the ministry, baptized him. He later joined the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA, but eventually decided that he wanted to worship with his family at the Historic Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. In March 2015, he said YES, as he answered the call of Christ upon his life. Under the leadership of Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, he was licensed to preach the unadulterated Word of God.
He Wilkins was later led by the spirit to unite with the Historic Mount Nebo Baptist Church, Blackstone, Virginia. Reverend Wilkins was active in many ministries at Mount Nebo Baptist Church. He was a willing vessel and would step in wherever he saw a need. On November 3, 2019, he was ordained, under the leadership of Rev. Damion T. Batts.
"Joe" was employed at Southside Regional Medical Center for twenty years. While employed there, he served as a Volunteer Chaplin. Joe loved his job. He loved engaging with others and bringing joys to people in their time illness. Joe worked as long as he could until his health began to fail in December 2019.
Rev. Wilkins has endured many tests and trials throughout his life in his life; but none of those experiences quenched his immense desire to walk with Christ and his Passion for Worship and Songs of Praise. Not only was he passionate about his spiritual being, but he was also passionate about his physical being as he known for his participating in many marathons.
On September 1, 2019, he announced his illness to his Mount Nebo Church Family, he stated, "I'm not worried. God is in control. This is my year of FAITH and I will TRUST God's plan". Rev.Wilkins kept his faith in God and encouraged others throughout his illness.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ella Mae Wilkins.
Rev. Wilkins leaves to cherish his heartfelt memories: a loving and devoted mother, Mrs. Sherry Ann Green; father, Willie Jones, Jr. both of Petersburg, Virginia; loving and devoted siblings, Crystal and Trey Wilkins, and Kye'Asia Green; grandmother, Jenny Tucker; grandfather, Robert C. Wilkins; two nephews, Amere Wilkins and Dante Thomas; one niece, Tnori Wilkins; loving aunts, Ella Massenburg, Tamara Wilkins and Laura Davis; uncles, Robert Tucker and Richard Massenburg I; devoted cousins, Frenchie Burks, Richard Massenburg II, Jakwon Hawkins, Marvin Wilkins, Sr., and Shaneka Lyons; a host of other relatives to include: aunts,uncles, great aunts, great uncles and cousins. "Joe" also leaves to cherish his two devoted best friends, Gerald Parham, Jr. and Damion Batts, along with his adopted father, Reverend Frank L. Aikens, Sr. "Joe" also cherished his many friends at Southside Regional Medical Center of Petersburg, Virginia and Petersburg High School Class of 1999.
We the family say, "Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant"
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, and Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist, and Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
All clergy are asked to wear black robes and all others attending are asked to wear his favorite color red.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020