REV. JOSEPH E. DYSON
Rev. Joseph E. Dyson, 92, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020 at his residence. Born Marcy 7, 1928 in Petersburg, VA to the late Deacon Eddie Dyson and Mamie Dyson, he was educated in the Petersburg Public School System.
He confessed Christ at an early age and became a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA and has been a member for 78 years. Rev. Dyson was a World War II veteran who served in both the Army and Navy for many years.
He was the former Pastor of First Baptist Church, City Point, Hopewell and New Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge, VA. He served as the Associate Minister of Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Chaplain of the Military Support Ministry and in the Brotherhood Ministry of Mount Olivet.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 51 years, Vera J. Dyson and daughter, Pamela M. Dyson, two sisters, Vivian Robinson and Margaret Dyson, both of Bronx, NY; two brothers, Herbert Dyson (Lynn) of Springfield, MA and Frank Dyson (Marleen) of Toronto, Canada; several nieces, nephews, extended family members along with close friend, Deacon Harold Matthews and various friend and acquaintances.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg with Rev. Dr. Wesley McLaughlin, officiating. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA. Public Viewing will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the funeral home. All CDC guidelines will be in effect and you must have a mask in order to enter the facility. The services will be livestreamed.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
