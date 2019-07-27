|
Joseph Edward Gravel, 62, of Disputanta, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born April 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Cecil and Sarah Gravel. He was a United States Marine veteran, proudly serving his country for four years. Joe loved riding his Harley and enjoyed taking part in the Teddy Bear Run, where bikers from all around would deliver teddy bears to children in the hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Sue Gravel; children, Cassy Shay Paminiano, Melissa Cara Newlon, Brandi Michelle Gwinn and husband Timothy; six grandchildren, Brandon Privitera, Kaitlyn Privitera, Alyssa Gwinn, Lindsey Privitera, Mya Gwinn and Camden Gwinn; other family members and many friends.
Interment will be private. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 27 to July 28, 2019