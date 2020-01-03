|
|
Mr. Joseph Everett Curley, Sr, "Junnie", 58 of 15062 Optimist Road, Stony Creek, VA was called to rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Joseph was born April 6, 1961, in Sussex County to the late Joseph Percell and Mammie Catherine Curley. Joseph will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and a friend.
Joseph attended Sussex Central High School and graduated Class of 1979. Joseph joined Little Bethel Baptist Church at an early age. He was employed by Sussex County Public Schools as Custodial Supervisor. He enjoyed watching sports, particularly the Washington Redskins, he also enjoyed modeling cars and playing horseshoes.
He was preceded in death by his brother Winslow "Butch" Flowers.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Arizona "Shirley" Curley; two sons, Curtis Sims and Joseph Curley Jr. of Stony Creek; one adopted son, Malik Delk of Stony Creek; two grandkids, Cora Sims of Prince George and Cassidy Sims of Newport News; one brother, Roderick "Rick" Curley of Stony Creek; one sister, Sheila Evans (Mitchell) of Dinwiddie; father-in-law, Tommie Sims of Waverly; two brothers-in-law, Samuel Walker (Brenda) of Maryland and Larry Sims Sr (Tammara) of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, Telesea Sims (Tascharner) and Loretta James of Waverly; two uncles, Edmond Curley (Fannie) and Calvin Curley (Mary); one aunt, Geraldine Flowers. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a devoted cousin Carlton Parker "Moochie".
Public Viewing will be 10:00am - 7:00pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Curley will be 1:00pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sussex Central High School, Sussex, VA, Rev. Dr. David L. Banks Eulogizing, Minister CaShawn Parker, officiating. Interment will follow at Timms Family Cemetery, Sappony Church Road, Stony Creek, VA.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 3, 2020