Joseph Frank Uzzle, Sr., 73, of Chester, Virginia, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, after declining health issues at home. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John A. Uzzle, Jr., Gertrude K. Uzzle; and son, Jason A. Uzzle. He leaves behind his cherished wife of thirty one years, Debra B. Uzzle and daughter Sheri U. Perkinson and her husband Phillip Perkinson of South Chesterfield; son, Joseph F. Uzzle, Jr. and wife Joan Shortell Uzzle also of Colonial Heights; beloved granddaughters, Natalie E. Uzzle and Olivia J. Uzzle. Along with brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, special friends, Lawrence and JoAnne Tucker of Sussex County and many long time friends.
Joe was a graduate of the class of 1963 Petersburg, Virginia. He attended the University of Virginia-McIntire School of Banking and the Virginia Maryland Bankers School. Joe was past president of the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce, past Treasurer of PHS Class of 1963 and The Home Builders Association of Southside Virgina. He was also past chairman of the Southside Bankers Association and past Co-Chairman of the Petersburg Jaycees where he established the first chapter in a penal institute for federal reform.
Joe started his banking career at First & Merchants, then to First Colonial, The Community Bank in Petersburg where he was Senior Vice President, then lastly to Millenuim Bank in Colonial Heights before retiring after nearly 40 years in his profession. He was voted Best Banker in The Tri-Cities by The Progress-Index, Petersburg, two years in a row.
Joe was a member of POGO, Saints & Sinners, the Fort Lee Army Adivsory Committee and The Harrison Mill Pond.
He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved camping and fishing with John Smith, Peter Curtice-lifelong friends, Buck Maddra, Dabney & John Short, Joe Blankenship and Barry Resnick. Splitting wood and sitting around the campfire gave him great joy. He also loved his yearly trips to Corolla, North Carolina, with members of his Class of 1963.
He was a loyal Chevy Suburban owner, and was teased he had the only "two seater" around.
A Celebration of Life will be held at King's Korner Restaurant, 7511 Airfield Drive, North Chesterfield on Sunday, April 28th, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Interment will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019