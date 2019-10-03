Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993
7212 Boydton Plank Road
North Dinwiddie, IL
More Obituaries for JOSEPH VANCIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH FRANKLIN VANCIL


1947 - 2019
JOSEPH FRANKLIN VANCIL Obituary
Joseph F. Vancil, 71, of Dewitt, Va., passed away on September 18, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Joe was born on December 27, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Herman Russell and Doris Ryan Vancil. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1966 and from there he went on to join the United States Air Force where he served his country for 20 years.

He was the Administrator for the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993 for 10 years, as well as a member of the American Legion Post 2 in Petersburg, the Blackstone Fraternal Order of Eagles 4543, and a member of the Dinwiddie VFW Post 12145.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Betty, two sisters; Rebecca Ernest (Donald) and Judith Nichols, both of Galesburg, Illinois. He is also survived by his three children; three step-children; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and very dear friends.

A Celebration Of His Life will be held at Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993, 7212 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, Va., 23803 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 'Moose Heart' thru Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
