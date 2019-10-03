|
Joseph F. Vancil, 71, of Dewitt, Va., passed away on September 18, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Joe was born on December 27, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Herman Russell and Doris Ryan Vancil. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1966 and from there he went on to join the United States Air Force where he served his country for 20 years.
He was the Administrator for the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993 for 10 years, as well as a member of the American Legion Post 2 in Petersburg, the Blackstone Fraternal Order of Eagles 4543, and a member of the Dinwiddie VFW Post 12145.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Betty, two sisters; Rebecca Ernest (Donald) and Judith Nichols, both of Galesburg, Illinois. He is also survived by his three children; three step-children; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of relatives and very dear friends.
A Celebration Of His Life will be held at Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993, 7212 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, Va., 23803 on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 'Moose Heart' thru Dinwiddie Moose Lodge 1993.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019