Joseph Herbert Wooden, Sr., affectionately called "Big Daddy" passed away peacefully in the home he built, on Monday afternoon, September 28, 2020, with his wife, Novella, and his children by his side. He was born March 31, 1929 to the late Viola Elnora (Johnson) and Wilson Herbert Wooden of Spring Grove, Virginia as the fourth of seven children. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his sisters Gladys J. Bailey, Irene W. Ferguson, and Mildred M Taylor. Joseph accepted Christ at an early age at Union Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school teacher and Superintendent, a member of the usher board, and at age 33 (June 1962), was ordained as a deacon. Nine years later he was appointed Chairman of the Deacon Board. He served in that capacity for 30 years (1971-2001) and was then awarded the title of Deacon Emeritus.He received six years of education and while working for his father became a farmer and went on to master other disciplines as well; specifically plumbing, carpentry, electrical, and mechanical. While he mastered these disciplines, he excelled in raising livestock and farming. Some of his awards attest to his farming knowledge and skills such as the Commonwealth of Virginia's Clean Water Award from the James River Soil and Water Conservation District for best management practices and being selected as an Outstanding Soil Conservation Farmer by the Virginia Department of Agriculture. In 2018, Joseph, his son, and great grandson were featured in the Virginia Peanut Story documentary that aired on PBS and sponsored by Virginia Humanities.On June 30, 1950, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Novella Bailey. From that union, one daughter (Gwendolyn) and two sons (Joe Jr. and Craig) were born. His 70 years of marriage to Novella has been a demonstration of unconditional love and two hearts that beat as one. He was a remarkable father to his children and a father-figure to his youngest sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, and others. Joseph was a devout man of God putting family second only to God Almighty. Though a serious man, he was known for his sense of humor and could tell a joke for any situation, many of which were his own creation. He also enjoyed activities such as fishing and hunting whenever he could.Joseph was very civic-minded and active in his community, county, state, and the nation as evidenced by being elected by his peers in November 1985, to serve on the ASCS Stabilization and Conservation Committee where he remained for 10 years as well as an offer to serve on an agricultural committee during the Clinton Administration. He received many awards for service, among them being from the Surry County Farm Bureau (2007) and the Burrowsville Sunday School Union (2012). He was one of the largest black farmers in the State of Virginia.Joseph will always be remembered for living a purposeful life, strong character, and having a very deep-rooted faith in God. He will be missed and cherished by his loving wife Novella, his daughter Gwendolyn Wooden-Jones (Rudolph Sr.), two sons Joseph Jr. (Eunice) and Craig (Susan); grandsons Jerrod (Kim), Theodore Houston (Andrea), Oscar Pride, Shawn Coleman, Stephon Johns (Jennifer), Craig Jr., and Xavier Jones (Crystal), granddaughters Nicole and Ra'Queal Covington (Antoine Sr.); sisters Reba M. Diggs (Raymond) and Joyce E. Henderson (Lenneal) and brother Milton L. Wooden; brother-in-law Ernest F. Bailey, sister-in-law Alfreda Jenkins, "cousin-brother" Ed Wooden, 12 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended-family members and friends. A special thank you to Joseph's caregivers, Gloria Shaw, Marlenia Pulley, Valerie Procise, and Edith Edwards who carefully and thoughtfully took special care of him during this time.Joseph leaves a legacy which is reflective of the purposeful life he exemplified through his relationship with God and all those who were blessed to know him.Homegoing service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Union Baptist Church, 5962 Laurel Spring Rd., Spring Grove, VA., 23881. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg. 804.732.7841.