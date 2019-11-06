|
|
Joseph James "Jamie" Arnold, 55, of Chester, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on October 16, 1964, to Joseph Elliott and Ann Elizabeth Arnold. Mr. Arnold grew up in the Woodlawn Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and was a quality control inspector for Westvaco. He graduated from Prince George High School in 1983 and was a member of the Lees-McRae College football team in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He was an avid fisherman, but most of all a friend to everyone and he will be greatly missed by those who loved him. Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his son, Daniel William Lewis.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Elizabeth Arnold; son, Allan Paul Lewis (Jennifer); parents, Joseph and Ann Arnold; sister, Jan Elizabeth Arnold (Hunter Davis); grandsons, Daniel Ryan and Matthew James, and their mother, Melissa; granddaughter, Addison Marie; mother and father-in-law, Eileen and Paul Sprengeler; and niece and nephews, Logan Arnold Davis, Kelsey Ann Arnold Davis, and Ian James Arnold Davis
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Jeff Butler officiating. Interment will remain private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or to the (www.kidney.org). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019