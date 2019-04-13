Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH JAMES JONES


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOSEPH JAMES JONES Obituary
Joseph James Jones, 78, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019.
He was born in Petersburg, on May 22, 1940, the son of the late Marvin Francis and Elsie Grey Jones.
He was a veteran, having served four years in the US Navy from 1959 to 1963. He went to work soon after serving in the Navy for Reynolds Metal Company (now Alcoa), 2001 Reymet Road, Richmond and retired in 2002 after working 42 years as a machinist. He was a member of the Petersburg American Legion Post #2. He was a member of West End Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Marlene Palmer Jones, who passed away January 19, 2000. At that time, they had been married 38 years. He is survived by his loving/caregiver daughter, Tanya J. White of Colonial Heights; two grandsons, Dustin N. Harrison of Colonial Heights and Matthew Sean Harrison of Dinwiddie; his beloved and co-caregivers niece, Mary Lou Russell and her husband, Mark of Colonial Heights and great-niece, L. Michelle Wells and her husband, Allen; five great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. There will be a private funeral service at Blandford Cemetery for immediate family members only, at the graveside.
Memorial donations can be made to James River Home Health & Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 175, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now