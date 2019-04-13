|
Joseph James Jones, 78, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 8, 2019.
He was born in Petersburg, on May 22, 1940, the son of the late Marvin Francis and Elsie Grey Jones.
He was a veteran, having served four years in the US Navy from 1959 to 1963. He went to work soon after serving in the Navy for Reynolds Metal Company (now Alcoa), 2001 Reymet Road, Richmond and retired in 2002 after working 42 years as a machinist. He was a member of the Petersburg American Legion Post #2. He was a member of West End Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Marlene Palmer Jones, who passed away January 19, 2000. At that time, they had been married 38 years. He is survived by his loving/caregiver daughter, Tanya J. White of Colonial Heights; two grandsons, Dustin N. Harrison of Colonial Heights and Matthew Sean Harrison of Dinwiddie; his beloved and co-caregivers niece, Mary Lou Russell and her husband, Mark of Colonial Heights and great-niece, L. Michelle Wells and her husband, Allen; five great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. There will be a private funeral service at Blandford Cemetery for immediate family members only, at the graveside.
Memorial donations can be made to James River Home Health & Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 175, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019