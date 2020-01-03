|
|
Joseph John Munyat, Jr., 58, of Petersburg, VA, died December 30, 2019. Born and raised in Prince George County, VA., he was the son of the late Joseph J. Munyat, Sr. and Pauline Hotz Munyat. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Francis Munyat, Ann Golden, and Joyce Maxwell; his nieces and nephews, Susan Humphries, Sarah Maxwell-Bilter, Christine Lawson, Dan Maxwell, Matthew Wright, and Sean Golden; and first cousins, Louise Wyatt, Margie Funk, Mary Jane Franchok, Louis Malon, James Merhout and Joseph Merhout; and his two cats, "J.J." and "Cinder" who were his companions for the past nine years.
He was preceded in death by his loving Mother, "Polly", and father, "Joe, Sr; an uncle, Carl Munyat; and aunts, Margaret Malon, Frances Merhout; and sister, Mary Gertrude Hotz. His deceased beloved pets were "Sam" and "Butchie".
Joe worked for K Mart in Chester, VA for 20 years and then at Big Lots in Chester, VA until his death. Joe had a great love of learning. He was an avid reader, an artist, and a lover of Science and History and animals. Joe loved his family and was kind to all he met. Every Saturday morning when he wasn't working, he enjoyed having breakfast with his friends at his favorite Shell Station on Sycamore Street in Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
Memorial Donations may be made to Prince George County, VA Animal Shelter, 8391 County Dr. Disputanta, VA 23842 in lieu of flowers and in honor of Joe's love for animals.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020