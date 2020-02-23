Home

JOSEPH LYMAN, SR.

Joseph "Joe" Lyman, Sr., age 90, passed away on February 14, 2020. Son of Albert and Eunice (Hogwood) Lyman, Joe graduated from Petersburg High School in 1947. He earned a master's degree, in Music Education, from Virginia Commonwealth University. He married the love of his life, Carolyn Nugent, in 1959. He served a total of 41 years in the US Army Reserves and National Guard, 30+ of those years with the 80th Division as its band director and a company commander. An avid musician, he was both a band director for the Dinwiddie Public Schools, as well as a member and assistant conductor of the Petersburg Symphony Orchestra. He was a Master Mason and a proud member of Powhatan Starke Lodge No. 124 in Petersburg. Joe is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughters Carolyn Mowery (Dave) and Margaret Spivey (Larry); son Joseph (Kim); grandchildren Whit Spivey, Allison Marchiano (Anthony), Riley Lyman, Mason Lyman and Cooper Lyman; and great-granddaughter Polly Marchiano. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Nelson Kirk and Albert; and granddaughter Jennifer Hartman. His family would like to thank the staff at Dunlop House and Care Advantage for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Drive, Colonial Heights, VA on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A life celebration reception will happen directly following the memorial service.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
