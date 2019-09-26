|
Joseph M. "Joe" Blaha, Jr., 83, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Born in Brunswick County, VA, he was the son of the late Joseph M. Blaha Sr., Elsie Kleis and Emily F. Blaha. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Rosie Vinsh and Dorothy Peade. Joseph retired from Sears and AIG. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1472. He loved baseball, being outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Julie T. Blaha; daughters, Michelle Amick, Christine Robertson (Paul), Lori Lively (Dave), Sandy Randolph (Mike); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Olson; brothers, John D. Blaha (Trish), Rudy Horak (Sarah); lifelong friend, Edward "Buck" Michalek; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Crater Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. at St. James Church at 510 W Poythress St., Hopewell, VA 23860. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019