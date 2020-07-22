Mr. Joseph Oliver Giles, age 69, entered eternal rest on July 14, 2020 in Savannah, GA. He was born December 10, 1950 in Amelia County, Virginia to William R. Giles, Sr, and Eula Thompson Giles. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mount Level Baptist Church in Amelia County VA. He was educated at Russell Grove High Schools in Amelia County VA. After High school, he joined the United States Army where he served from 1970 to 1978 and served two tours in Germany and earned several medals, the Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
He was employed for many years at Hilltop Sand and Gravel as a Heavy Equipment Operator in Alexandria, VA. He also worked at Reeses Trucking Company in Woodbridge, VA.
In 2012 he relocated to Georgia where he spent eight years in Savannah.
He is preceded in death by his father, William R. Giles, Sr., and a brother, Thomas W. Giles; paternal grandparents Joe and Nannie B Giles, maternal grandparents Sam Thompson and Della A. Gibbs Thompson.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of twenty-nine years, Marlene Johnson Giles, Savannah, GA., a daughter, Sherrita Bell Partner of Las Vegas, NV., sons; Joseph O. Giles, Jr. and Cornelius D. Jones both of Hopewell, VA., his mother, Eula Roney of Charles City, VA.; sister Annie Moore of Petersburg VA., brothers, Williams Russell Giles, Jr., of Hopewell, VA, and Samuel O. Giles of Hinesville, GA., devoted aunts Lucy Brown and Virginia Jones both of Hopewell Va., father-in-law, Reverend Fletcher Johnson (Debra), Flint Michigan, sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Lee (Charles), Lawton, OK; and Felicia F. Horne of Savannah, GA., a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, friends, and his pet dog, Jackson.
Special thanks to a devoted friend and In-Law Felicia F. Horne, Signature Healthcare, Dr. John Moore & staff of Memorial Medical Center, Savannah, GA.
Family Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sexton-Hall Funeral Home Chapel.
