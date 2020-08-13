1/1
JOSEPH P. JONES
Mr. Joseph P. Jones, 75, of Hopewell departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 5, 1945 to the late Peter and Alice Jones.

Joseph attended the Boy's High School in Brooklyn, NY. After retiring from the United States Army as a SPC E4 he worked various jobs for the city of Hopewell. He loved volunteering his time at the Community Center for many years until his health declined. His past times included, playing cards, fishing, basketball and listening to music.

Joseph loved the Lord, he joined Washington Temple Baptist Church (Brooklyn, NY) and devoted his life to Christ at an early age. After returning to the area he attended Living World Outreach Center and The Reach Church in Colonial Heights under Pastor Robert Sawyer and Pastor Jared Freeman.

He is survived by his brothers, Peter Jones (Judy) and Walsh Jones (Mary); sisters, Doris Adams, Novella McKeever, and Alice Edwards (Morgandi) whom he lived with; host of nieces, nephews, among them the most devoted, Angela Monds (Dwayne), Rodney Jones (Denise) and Curtis Adams (Tiffany), cousins, other relatives and friends, among those dear to him were Albert Claiborne (Lisa).

Homegoing service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, August, 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803, Pastor, Jared Freeman, officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA. 804.458.5357. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Sr., Funeral Director. For more information or condolences visit: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bland Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
