Joseph Phaup Mann, Jr., 82, of Chester, VA passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Mr. Mann was the son of the late Joseph P. Mann, Sr. and Inez Parson Adams; and was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Beaulah Mae Mann. Joseph was retired from Allied Chemical after 30 plus years of dedicated service. He was an avid gardener and bowler; and had bowled several games with a score of 299. Mr. Mann will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph P. Mann, III and Charles Mann; a daughter, Nancy Brooks and husband, David; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com