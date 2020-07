Mrs. Josephine C. Matthews, of S. Prince George, VA, departed this life Thursday, July 16, 2020 at VCU Hospital, Richmond, VA.Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA, 23803 (804) 732-7841. For more information or condolences please send to: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.