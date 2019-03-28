Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
JOSEPHINE HILL
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
JOSEPHINE COOKE HILL Obituary
Services for Mrs. Josephine Cooke Hill will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will assemble 2:30 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 28, 2019
