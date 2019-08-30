The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
19121 Brandon Road
Spring Grove, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE HINTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE DORETHA HINTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE DORETHA HINTON Obituary
Mrs. Josephine Doretha Hinton, affectionately known as Josie, of 198 Bethany Avenue, Claremont, VA, earned her wings and was peacefully called home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019.

Born in Sussex County, VA, on April 21, 1937, to the late Henry and Virginia Brown, she was the only girl of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert 'Buck' Hinton; her brothers, Curtis and Nathaniel Parker; and her son, William T. Johns, Jr.

Josie worked many years as a cook at various places. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Claremont until her health declined. She was loved by all who met her.

She leaves to cherish her memory six loving daughters, Gwendolyn Grant (Paul), Elaine Crewe (Henry), Wynona Thomas (Reginald), Elisha Gwaltney, Gloria Haskett, and Carilla Lawson (Okorite); two loving sons, Reco Johns and Norman Johns; a stepdaughter, Tammy Barnes (Marquis); one brother, Clarence Brown (Agnes); a devoted daughter-in-law, Teresa Johns; loving sisters-in-law, Linda Brown (Raymond) and Jenell Parker; 26 grandchildren among them 4 dedicated granddaughters, Betinna Fields, Natarsha Johns, Latonya Johns, and Shamita Johns; 23 great-grandchildren; several devoted and caring cousins, Mary Parker, Geneva Monroe, Iris Westbrook, and Carlene Fogg; and a host of other relatives and devoted friends among them Gladys Saunders Harris and Audrey Wiggins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA. Rev. Dr. Robert Elliot, Pastor, officiating. Rev. Anthony Washington will eulogize. Interment will follow in Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information or to leave and online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now