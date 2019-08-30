|
Mrs. Josephine Doretha Hinton, affectionately known as Josie, of 198 Bethany Avenue, Claremont, VA, earned her wings and was peacefully called home to be with her Heavenly Father on August 25, 2019.
Born in Sussex County, VA, on April 21, 1937, to the late Henry and Virginia Brown, she was the only girl of four children. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert 'Buck' Hinton; her brothers, Curtis and Nathaniel Parker; and her son, William T. Johns, Jr.
Josie worked many years as a cook at various places. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Claremont until her health declined. She was loved by all who met her.
She leaves to cherish her memory six loving daughters, Gwendolyn Grant (Paul), Elaine Crewe (Henry), Wynona Thomas (Reginald), Elisha Gwaltney, Gloria Haskett, and Carilla Lawson (Okorite); two loving sons, Reco Johns and Norman Johns; a stepdaughter, Tammy Barnes (Marquis); one brother, Clarence Brown (Agnes); a devoted daughter-in-law, Teresa Johns; loving sisters-in-law, Linda Brown (Raymond) and Jenell Parker; 26 grandchildren among them 4 dedicated granddaughters, Betinna Fields, Natarsha Johns, Latonya Johns, and Shamita Johns; 23 great-grandchildren; several devoted and caring cousins, Mary Parker, Geneva Monroe, Iris Westbrook, and Carlene Fogg; and a host of other relatives and devoted friends among them Gladys Saunders Harris and Audrey Wiggins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA. Rev. Dr. Robert Elliot, Pastor, officiating. Rev. Anthony Washington will eulogize. Interment will follow in Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, Virginia.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. For more information or to leave and online condolence, visit us at blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
