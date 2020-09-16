Mrs. Josephine (Josie) Edwards Gregory peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, VA.





Josie was the eldest child born to the late John and Mary Massenburg Edwards on December 19, 1928, in Sussex County, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband William T.A. Gregory, Sr, and three sons, William Gregory, Jr., Steve Gregory, and Shelton Edwards; brother, Henry Edwards, and three sisters, Sarah Brown, Hattie Goode, and Mary Elizabeth Gregory.





At an early age, she accepted Christ and was baptized at the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. After marriage, she joined Little Mount Baptist Church where she served as an usher, and later, she attended Liberty Baptist Church, Waverly, VA, attending regularly until her health began to fail. Josie had a strong relationship with the Lord. Her faith sustained her during the numerous rough patches in her life.





She leaves to cherish her memories three loving and devoted daughters; Selena Graves (Richard), Deborah Artis (Deceased Raymond) and Clementine Smith (James); seven grandchildren, Rodney, Tyrone Sr. and Kisha Graves, Jamaal and Ray Artis jr. (Victoria), Sheree Perry (Phillip) and Tiara Smith; 13 great-grandkids; one devoted sister, Rosa Lee Mason and one devoted sister-in-law Bessie Edwards a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.



A public viewing will be at the Petersburg Chapel 12 noon to 8 pm Friday, September 18, 2020.





Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Little Mount Baptist Church, 8012 Jerusalem Plank Road, Disputanta, VA; with Rev. Charles Davis officiating.





A special thanks to the staff of the Accordius Health Care in Waverly, VA for their dedication in caring for our beloved Josie. They were truly a blessing.





Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. (804) 863-4411.

