Mrs. Josephine Truly Webb, 92, of 1301 Concord Drive, Petersburg, VA, peacefully entered eternal rest on January 28, 2020.
Josephine was the eighth child born to Arthur and Josephine Truly in Prince George, VA. She was educated in the local school systems and was well known and loved in Petersburg and surrounding vicinity.
Josephine was a dedicated and dependable employee. She retired after 30 years of professional service at Central State Hospital and worked an additional 20 years as a private duty nurse/caretaker in the community.
Born into a family of believers, Josephine grew up in the church, accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Providence Baptist Church. Josephine loved the Lord and going to church, although services were held once monthly at her home church in Prince George County. After moving her residence to the city, Josephine joined Good Shepherd Baptist Church where she attended first, second and fourth Sundays which she said, 'filled her month.' She served various ministries over the years, but cherished her service in the pastor's aide-as she loved "those who carried the Word of God."
Josephine was family oriented and loved her family sharing in family events and gatherings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Webb; daughter, Audrey Webb; parents, Arthur and Josephine Truly; brothers, Robert, Morris, Weldon, Waverly and Samuel; sisters, Corrine Blythe and Carrie Boyd.
She leaves to cherish her memory: one sons, Jerry James Jones III (Joyce); six grandchildren, one devoted, Aubrey Webb, Purcell Burrow, Jonathan A. Jones (Brittney), Jeremy J. Jones, Jessica C. Jones, and Patria M. Jones; sister-in- law, Patricia Truly; along with a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020