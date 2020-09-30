1/1
JOSHUA LEWIS STAMEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSHUA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joshua Lewis Stamey, age 45, of South Chesterfield, Va passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he was the son of William Wear Stamey and the late Wanda Mull Stamey. As the son of a U.S. Army Warrant Officer, he lived in Germany and Hawaii before his family settled in Colonial Heights, VA, where he completed high school and then went on to study information technology. He married Catherine Elliott in 2005, joined Call Federal Credit Union as their IT manager in 2007 and just months later they were blessed with their son, Jack Bailey. Josh was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his son. He was extremely proud of Jack for his accomplishments in academics, band and Tae Kwon Do. Josh had a joyous and kind spirit. He loved taking road trips with friends to see their favorite bands and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also loved working on his 1968 Futura Yellow Notchback and all things Volkswagen. He was genuine and always eager to help a friend in need. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Elliott Stamey; son, Jack Bailey Stamey; his brother, Tony Stamey; aunt and uncle, Debbie and Kevin Ingram; cousins, Chad Dickson and Heather Gillenwater; nephews, Logan, Nolan, Natty and Nick; and nieces, Aubrey, Jenna, Jacey and Josalyn. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his son, Jack Bailey Stamey's College Fund, see Catherine Stamey for details. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved