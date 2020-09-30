Joshua Lewis Stamey, age 45, of South Chesterfield, Va passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he was the son of William Wear Stamey and the late Wanda Mull Stamey. As the son of a U.S. Army Warrant Officer, he lived in Germany and Hawaii before his family settled in Colonial Heights, VA, where he completed high school and then went on to study information technology. He married Catherine Elliott in 2005, joined Call Federal Credit Union as their IT manager in 2007 and just months later they were blessed with their son, Jack Bailey. Josh was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his son. He was extremely proud of Jack for his accomplishments in academics, band and Tae Kwon Do. Josh had a joyous and kind spirit. He loved taking road trips with friends to see their favorite bands and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. He also loved working on his 1968 Futura Yellow Notchback and all things Volkswagen. He was genuine and always eager to help a friend in need. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Elliott Stamey; son, Jack Bailey Stamey; his brother, Tony Stamey; aunt and uncle, Debbie and Kevin Ingram; cousins, Chad Dickson and Heather Gillenwater; nephews, Logan, Nolan, Natty and Nick; and nieces, Aubrey, Jenna, Jacey and Josalyn. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his son, Jack Bailey Stamey's College Fund, see Catherine Stamey for details. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.