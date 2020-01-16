|
Joy Hull Bolte, 90, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joy was born on May 11, 1929, in Ft. Myers, Florida, to Nina Newton Hull and Lucius Chapman Hull. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, friend, and teacher.
Joy grew up the oldest of two sisters. She cherished a special bond with her sister Jo. Joy attended Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, where she majored in English and competed on the women's field hockey team. While there, Joy met Mary Holloway, who became a lifelong friend.
Shortly after graduating, Joy moved to Dinwiddie, VA, where she met the love of her life, Carlton B. Bolte. The two married on July 12, 1952, in Richmond, Virginia, and remained happily married for over 37 years until Carlton's death in 1989. They raised three children: two stubborn sons and an amazing daughter.
Joy was a devoted teacher for nearly 40 years. She spent the bulk of her career teaching high school English at Dinwiddie County Senior High School, where she was also the senior class sponsor. Over the years, Joy influenced thousands of students.
After retirement, Joy spent her time volunteering for various organizations and enjoying her favorite pastimes: reading and being with her grandchildren. Regardless of the physical distance, she always found time and ways to be a significant part of her grandchildren's lives.
Joy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Blandford and Kim Bolte of Wake Forest, NC; her daughter Bobbi Jo Erb of Anchorage, AK; her three grandchildren Donna Joy Estes (Adam) of Powhatan, VA, Laura Joy Erb of Anchorage, AK, and Grayson Bolte of Wake Forest; her great-grandson Mason Estes of Powhatan, VA; her sister Jo Mitchell (Jack); and many nephews, nieces, cousins, former students, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Carlton B. Bolte, Sr. and her son Deke Bolte.
Family visitation will begin at 1:00 on Friday, January 17, 2020, immediately followed by the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Both will take place at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/). Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020