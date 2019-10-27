|
On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, heaven gained an angel, our beloved wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Mrs. Joyce A. "Ducky" Gholston was called up to glory.
Joyce was born February 15, 1965 in Surry County, VA, to James and Clarice Wyatt. She attended the Surry County Public School Systems and retired as a Custodian for the Prince George County School Systems. She was a devoted mother to her son and loved her family and friends.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents; a son, Alfred Piker, Jr.; stepson, Charles Cory Pettaway; niece, Erica Wyatt, and nephew, Donald Shawn King.
She leaves to cherish her memories on this side: her husband, Charles Gholston; sisters, Janie Wooden (George), Clarice Cypress (Donnell) and Mollie Diggs (William); brothers, William Wyatt (Bobbie) and James Wyatt; nieces, Donae Rainey, Tammy Branch (Andre), Danielle Wyatt, Charity Wyatt, Kahdijah King and Latora Diggs; nephews, JaQuan Cypress, Anthony Wyatt, Dewayne King, Robert Diggs, Michael Wyatt, William Lawrence (Kim), Marquis Warren, Jason Wyatt and Jarvis Wyatt; mother-in-law, Ethel M. Blizzard; brothers-in-law, Calvin Samuel (Tracey), Clinton (Elisha), and Alvin Blizzard; sisters-in-law, Nancy Phillip Edwards, Janice and Brenda Blizzard; a host of aunts, cousins, family and friends that were important in her life including goddaughter, LaTonya Berry (Maurice); and family and cousin/friend who help raised her Virginia Chambliss.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 11:00 A.M. the day of the service and receive friends at 19108 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA.
