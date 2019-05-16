|
Joyce Ann Bain of Richmond, passed away May 14, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She was 82 years old.
She was born to the late Lalla Winn and Leon Stanley Bain, September 3, 1936, in Dinwiddie, Va. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Florence McKay Bain. She is survived by her son, Thomas Stanley Bain and his wife Kimberly of Henrico; grandchildren, Jack and Claire Bain; step-grandchildren, Spencer and Harrison Strong; sister, Lula Gay Bain of Richmond; brothers, Rev. M. Stanley Bain of Kailua, Hawaii, and William B. Bain (Linda Hass) of Dinwiddie; uncle, Edward M. (Jack) Winn of Henrico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce attended Longwood College and the Medical College of Virginia earning her radiology technician certification. She later attended Stuart Circle Hospital School of Nursing earning her nursing certification. Joyce spent over 50 years nursing ending her career with Pfizer.
Family and friends are invited for viewing at their leisure at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Friday, May 17th and Saturday May 18th. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th, 2019, at the Bain Family Farm, 19509 Bain Road, Dinwiddie, Va. 23841, service and interment will immediately follow at the Bain Family Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 16 to May 17, 2019