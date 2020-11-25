Joyce Ann Hughes, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence in South Chesterfield, VA. She was born January 12, 1940, in Sampson County, Roseboro, North Carolina. She was the third to the oldest child born to the late Nathan and Mallie Melvin.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L. Hughes; brother, Nathan Melvin; sisters, Evelyn Lee and Mary Catherine Hughes.
Joyce spent her early childhood between Roseboro, North Carolina and Milton, New York. This was because her parents felt it necessary to move away from North Carolina in order to find gainful employment with wage paying enough in order to purchase a home. She was educated between Milton, New York and Roseboro, North Carolina until the fourth grade, when her parents decided to remain in North Carolina. She attended the Roseboro High School which housed grades one through twelve. While in high school, she was a member of the Glee Club, Drama Club, Girl's Basketball Team and sometimes Substitute Teacher. She was a graduate and Salutatorian of the Roseboro High School Class of 1957.
During her early childhood and high school, Joyce joined the St. Thomas A.M.E Zion Church of Roseboro, NC, where she served as Secretary of the Sunday School for many years, sang in the Junior Choir and attended many Sunday School Conventions. After graduating from high school, she married and moved to Washington, D.C., where she spent her time being a homemaker. To this union were born two children. Upon leaving Washington, D.C., after three years, she returned to Roseboro, North Carolina and entered Fayetteville State College, Fayetteville, NC and matriculated there for one semester. She dropped out of Fayetteville State College due to divorce and financial difficulties.
After working at odd jobs for two years, Joyce married the late Mr. Bobby Leon Hughes of Detroit, Michigan. He being military, the family traveled to Orleans, France for three years, thereby visiting many cities within France and throughout Europe. After leaving France, the family was reassigned to Ft. Lee, Virginia. The next three years were spent being a homemaker and wife. At this point in time, the Vietnam War broke out and the family was moved to Upper Michigan to spent one year. When the war was over, the family returned to Ft. Lee, Virginia and thus remained. Joyce later went on to attend John Tyler Community College, Chester, VA, in the Human Services Program to works towards a two year degree. Realizing that a two year degree would not be satisfactory to her, she furthered her education at Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA, majoring in Special Education Discipline. She matriculated at Virginia State University for the next three and one half years, graduating Cum Laude. While at Virginia State University, she was a member of the Council for Exceptional Children and consistently attended workshops and conventions receiving an award for Community Service.
Joyce was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, where she has been a faithful member since 1988. She served on many ministries to include: Baptist Adult Fellowship, Usher Ministry, Hospital Visitation Ministry, Bereavement Ministry and Vacation Bible School Teacher. She was also a member of the Evans & Glasper Tent #601 and Dava Unit 47.
Joyce was employed by the Dinwiddie County School System as a Teacher of Learning Disability, Emotionally Disturbed, Educable Mentally Retarded and In School Coordinator. She was an active member of the Dinwiddie Retired Teachers' Association, Dinwiddie Education Association, Virginia Education Association, National Education Association, Council for Exceptional Children Learning Disabled Division, Kappa Delta Phi, Volunteer for Cancer Drive, PTA Rohoic Elementary School, completed workshops for Teacher Expectation Student Achievement, TESA Site Base Division Making, Whole Language Workshop and the Virginia State Reading Association.
Joyce leaves to cherish her fond and precious memories three children, Michael D. Hughes of Savannah, GA, Phyllis Hughes of South Chesterfield, VA and Bobby L. Hughes (Kirstin) of Henrico, VA; grandchildren, Felita Hughes of Queens, NY, Aaron Hughes of Nashville, TN, Savannah Hughes, Sierra Hughes and Daniel Hughes all of Henrico, VA; great grandchildren, D'Andra Rashod Hayden and Dedric Rishawn Hayden both of Martinsville, VA and Latrell DeCarlos Counter of Queens, NY; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA with the Pastor, Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. The service will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all viewings and services.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.