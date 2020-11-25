To The Family of Joyce A. Hughes:

May God bless you and give you peace and strength during your time of grief. Joyce was a beautiful, sweet, kind, and loving person. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. I will miss the fun times we had riding on the van with the Hospital Visitation Ministry where we visited the sick members of the church. Joyce kept us on our toes and had us laughing while sharing stories about her family. Rest now sweet angel, you have earned your wings.



Charlenia M. Herring

Charlenia M. Herring

Friend