Mrs. Joyce Ann Lee Jefferson, at the age of 73, transitioned into eternal life on June 28, 2020. Born to the late Raymond Gordon, Sr. and Mildred I. Gordon on April 16, 1947, she was the oldest of their five children.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie S. Gordon; aunts, Beulah Stephenson Fisher, Gertrude Lucille Lee, and Florine Lee Robertson, and uncles, Claiborne R, Lee, James A. Lee, Lloyd Leroy Lee, Clifton Maurice Lee, William A. Lee, and Calvin E. Lee. Joyce loving husband of almost 47 years, James L. Jefferson passed four days later on July 2, 2020.
Mrs. Jefferson was educated in the Chesterfield County Public Schools System. At an early age, Joyce was baptized into membership at Union Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield County, VA. She was a faithful and dedicated member, who served on various ministries. These included the Women's Ministry, Missionary Ministry, Golden Circle Ministry and Ushers Ministry. She was also a member of the Dinwiddie Community Choir. Joyce loved God and His word.
Joyce was a member of the AARP Crater Chapter #1399 and TRIAD/SALT. She was formerly employed by Central State Hospital and Chesterfield County Public Schools, where she retired with 30 plus years of dedicated and faithful service. Joyce was a manager of the Goode Cemetery, located in Chesterfield County, VA. "Grandma Joyce" loved traveling, shopping, crossword puzzles and attending various events with and for family and friends. When she stepped out, she made sure she was jazzed up with her stylish hat, jewelry, purse and shoes. She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan; making it known by her home decor and clothing. Her sense of style was one of a kind.
To cherish her memories she leaves her daughter, Maureen Tucker and son, Jaminien Jefferson (Michelle) all of Chesterfield County, VA; seven grandchildren, (five of whom she raised) JaVonda Tucker, Antoinette Tucker (Deonta), Antoine Tucker (Danielle), Jarvis Tucker, Joyce Tucker (Devon), Jakobi Jefferson and Jachell Jefferson; eight great grandchildren, and god-son, Daniel Nickson all of Chesterfield County, VA. Mrs. Jefferson is also survived by her siblings, Mildred P. Brown (Odell Sr.) of Colonial Heights, VA, Raymond Gordon, Jr. (Shirley) of Ford, VA, Clifton L. Gordon (Gwendolyn), Mark Jones, Sr. (Deborah), Florence Harris, Joseph Jones (Ronda), Brian Jones and Erica Jones all of Chesterfield County, VA. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Several devoted: Robert Robertson, Jr., Audrey Stephenson, Melvin Stephenson, Timothy Stephenson, Sr., Alma Kemper, Bruce Branch, Pamela Ellis-White, Mr. and Mrs. Barlowe Branch, Sr. and family, Bryon and Julie Nickson and family, Brenda Wynne, Delores Cuspard, Uthai Harris and Liz Clark.
Service and burial for Mrs. Jefferson will be private. A live-stream of the funeral service and burial may be found on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
