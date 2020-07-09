1/1
JOYCE ANN LEE JEFFERSON
1947 - 2020
Mrs. Joyce Ann Lee Jefferson, at the age of 73, transitioned into eternal life on June 28, 2020. Born to the late Raymond Gordon, Sr. and Mildred I. Gordon on April 16, 1947, she was the oldest of their five children.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie S. Gordon; aunts, Beulah Stephenson Fisher, Gertrude Lucille Lee, and Florine Lee Robertson, and uncles, Claiborne R, Lee, James A. Lee, Lloyd Leroy Lee, Clifton Maurice Lee, William A. Lee, and Calvin E. Lee. Joyce loving husband of almost 47 years, James L. Jefferson passed four days later on July 2, 2020.

Mrs. Jefferson was educated in the Chesterfield County Public Schools System. At an early age, Joyce was baptized into membership at Union Grove Baptist Church, Chesterfield County, VA. She was a faithful and dedicated member, who served on various ministries. These included the Women's Ministry, Missionary Ministry, Golden Circle Ministry and Ushers Ministry. She was also a member of the Dinwiddie Community Choir. Joyce loved God and His word.

Joyce was a member of the AARP Crater Chapter #1399 and TRIAD/SALT. She was formerly employed by Central State Hospital and Chesterfield County Public Schools, where she retired with 30 plus years of dedicated and faithful service. Joyce was a manager of the Goode Cemetery, located in Chesterfield County, VA. "Grandma Joyce" loved traveling, shopping, crossword puzzles and attending various events with and for family and friends. When she stepped out, she made sure she was jazzed up with her stylish hat, jewelry, purse and shoes. She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan; making it known by her home decor and clothing. Her sense of style was one of a kind.

To cherish her memories she leaves her daughter, Maureen Tucker and son, Jaminien Jefferson (Michelle) all of Chesterfield County, VA; seven grandchildren, (five of whom she raised) JaVonda Tucker, Antoinette Tucker (Deonta), Antoine Tucker (Danielle), Jarvis Tucker, Joyce Tucker (Devon), Jakobi Jefferson and Jachell Jefferson; eight great grandchildren, and god-son, Daniel Nickson all of Chesterfield County, VA. Mrs. Jefferson is also survived by her siblings, Mildred P. Brown (Odell Sr.) of Colonial Heights, VA, Raymond Gordon, Jr. (Shirley) of Ford, VA, Clifton L. Gordon (Gwendolyn), Mark Jones, Sr. (Deborah), Florence Harris, Joseph Jones (Ronda), Brian Jones and Erica Jones all of Chesterfield County, VA. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Several devoted: Robert Robertson, Jr., Audrey Stephenson, Melvin Stephenson, Timothy Stephenson, Sr., Alma Kemper, Bruce Branch, Pamela Ellis-White, Mr. and Mrs. Barlowe Branch, Sr. and family, Bryon and Julie Nickson and family, Brenda Wynne, Delores Cuspard, Uthai Harris and Liz Clark.

Service and burial for Mrs. Jefferson will be private. A live-stream of the funeral service and burial may be found on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

50 entries
July 8, 2020
I am sorry for your loss.Joyce will be missed.
Tonya Taylor
Family
July 8, 2020
To the Jefferson Family: Thinking of you in this time of sorrow and wishing you strength and peace. With My Deepest Sympathy, Louise Jones Taylor
Florence Taylor
Friend
July 8, 2020
Mom this hurt so bad I love you so much thanks for everything you done for us an thank you so much for you an dad taking care of my children I really appreciate everything you done for me mom words cannot express how I feel right now I love you so much I never thought you would leave me so soon but I know God do not make no mistake and I know you didn't suffer you went peacefully and I will make you proud of me and I will do my best to keep it together as you will always want because that's all you know is trying to make sure family was together and we all going to pull together as one I love you so much. rest in peace mom till we meet again I love you baby girl you was my backbone may world and friend and my twin me an Jamie love you momma
Maureen Tucker
Daughter
July 7, 2020
Your smile, style and presence will truly be missed!
Bettye Wilkerson
Friend
July 7, 2020
To the Jefferson Family:
With Deepest Sympathy. Praying for comfort and strength. When our sorrow can't be put into words, we have a God whose words hold the power to ease our sorrow, restore our hearts, and bring the promise of hope.

Love,
Leonard, Lois & Julius Holden
Lois Holden
Friend
July 6, 2020
Joyce you will be greatly missed. We had a lot of fun back in the day.
Blondia Gray
Friend
July 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Delores J Bland
July 6, 2020
May the lord be with the family at their time of bereavement and may the sun keep on shining upon u all.
Valorie and Virginia Charles
Friend
July 6, 2020
Expressing sympathy to the family on behalf of the Golden Circle & Missionary Ministries-- Union Grove Baptist Church. Joyce was a willing worker --she served as the president of the golden group which consisted of seasoned members of the church. No matter what project was on the agenda, Joyce was ready to do her part. She was someone we could count on and she expected others to step up to the plate. The Golden Circle and the Missionaries will truly miss her smile, entertaining stories at the meeting table and her love. Memories of her will remain in our hearts. ---Rosa L. Manson (Assistant Secretary-Golden Circle & Contact Person-Missionary Ministry)
Rosa Manson
Family
July 6, 2020
To the Jefferson Family: May God be your source of strength. Joyce will live in our hearts through all the memories of her kindness; and she will surely be missed. Please know that we will continue to pray for you all.
Floyd & Mildred Robinson
Family
July 6, 2020
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Mrs. Jefferson was such a sweet lady.
We all loved her at Matoaca Elementary School. Praying that God will comfort your hearts now since losing both parents/ grandparents so close together.
Trisha Johnson
Retired Kindergarten teacher From Matoaca Elementary
Trisha Johnson
Friend
July 6, 2020
My condolences and prayers goes out to the family. Mrs Joyce will truly be missed her smiles and conversations we had while walking at the park together.
Cynthia Warren
Friend
July 6, 2020
Grandma Joyce,
Words cannot describe what and who you are to me and the rest of us. I know God had a plan for you and Papa, even in the midst of all of this. I'll miss the calls, hugs, laughs, shopping trips, fashion tips and great times we had for sure. You and grandpa were the glue that held us all together. We'll continue to carry out your legacy and make you proud. There will never be another Grandma Joyce. I'll miss you best friend!!
JaVonda Tucker
Grandchild
July 6, 2020
Well i glad we spend time together just talking and having fun like they say you never know what going to happen the next second so you going a rest i got your pooh and thank you
Iona Givens
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
To my family, Maureen, Jamie, JaVonda, Lucy, Antoine, Jarvis, and Muffin

Thinking of you and hoping your memories of special times bring you comfort. "Gone from our sight, but never our memories- Gone from our touch, but never our hearts" Once again our family chain has been broken as we mourn the passing of our dear Mama Joyce. To the family continue to pray and hold on to God's unchanging hand and he will carry you through.

Cousin, Pam Ellis White & Family
Pam Ellis White
July 6, 2020
To the family, I am sorry for your loss. Joyce and I worked together for years in chesterfield we had so many great times on and off the job.She was a fun,giving and loving person.I was glad to have her as a friend/family and she will be missed

Your friend
Vivian Jackson(ZET)
Vivian Jackson
Friend
July 5, 2020
Grandma Joyce you will truly be missed. Our laughs together and I will miss how I could not leave your house without eating something. You always made sure everyone that came over always felt at home. You were truly a DIVA! Condolences family.
Tonya Ruffin and Family
Family
July 5, 2020
What an awesome Christian Lady who will be greatly missed. Family and Union Grove Family, you are in my prayers
Rev. Rebecca Branch-Griffin
Friend
July 5, 2020
Joyce was a sweet lady, and had a heart of gold. She loved the Lord, her family and her friends. She was full of life and such a pleasure to be around, she will be greatly missed, but we know she is safe in the arms of her Savior and resting in his presence.
Robert and Kathy West
Family
July 5, 2020
You will truly be missed love always Bump, Rhonda, Terrell, David, and Tashauna
Joseph Jones
Family
July 5, 2020
We're truly going to miss you Grandma Joyce, and I am blessed I am able to be apart of the family and witness the countless acts of kindness you and Grandpa did for everyone. You're truly the neighborhood Grandma! We Love You & Miss you Always.
Danielle Vaughan
Family
July 5, 2020
Rest peacefully, Grandma Joyce. I will remember you
Carla Granderson-Spicer
Friend
July 5, 2020
I will truly miss you my friend
Shirley Lilley
Friend
July 5, 2020
To the Jefferson family: May God be with you at this time. Times may seem rough, but truth in God and he will get you through.
Rose Turner
Friend
July 5, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to your family. Joyce was a wonderful person that always had a smile when you saw her, praying God will strengthen and keep your family during this difficult time.
Samuel & Rose Surley
July 4, 2020
I love you so much grandma and you will truly be missed baby I'm so glad I got to be you mini me me and london and von will always miss and love you girl.
JOYCE TUCKER
July 4, 2020
I'm lost for words hearing of Joyce passing. We are sending our deepest condolences to Maureen, James and the entire family. Keeping you all in prayers for the strength needed at such a sad and difficult time.
Bertha (Cookie) Bland & Family
Family
July 4, 2020
Sending prayers for God's love, peace and strength as family and friends remember the life of Joyce Jefferson and special moments shared. It was a blessing to have known her. We miss Joyce.

Blessings and love,

Sandra Mason & Family
Sandra Mason
Friend
July 3, 2020
I am sending my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Joyce family. I will miss seeing you at Walmart.
Kim Jones
Acquaintance
July 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Betty Mahone Hill
July 3, 2020
We love you and will miss you. Saundra, Jeanette, Joyce, Joseph (Goode Family)
Saundra Fleming
Family
July 3, 2020
We Love you and will miss you. Saundra Fleming and Family .
Saundra Fleming
Family
July 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rosa Goode
Friend
July 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Jefferson's passing. I worked with her at Matoaca Elementary for many years and even taught "Muffin" one summer. I always loved catching up with her when she would come back and visit school to have lunch with her "grands" or to school programs. She was a sweet soul and always laughing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I know she will be missed, but rejoice she is with Jesus at her eternal home.
Lisa Witt
Coworker
July 3, 2020
My prayers and condolences go out to the family. She was a wonderful and caring person. She was on top of making sure her granddaughter stayed well. We talked and laughed so much when she came in to the office, Id get behind seeing my patients. She will be missed!
Daphne Edwards
Friend
July 3, 2020
My condolences during this time of your loss of your Mother, she was a beautiful person, in my prayers!
Natalie Thrash
Friend
July 2, 2020
Words are inadequate for such a time as this! To the entire Jefferson Family, You all have our most heartfelt condolences. We love each of you very much! "Our Joyce & Boo will remain in our hearts forever!! May God Bless Each Of You!! Love, Your Cousin Kathy Bowles &, Family!!❤❤❤
Kathy Bowles
Family
July 2, 2020
We work together for s long time. She was inspiring employee . God Bless her.
Bertell Horsey
Coworker
July 2, 2020
My son Daniel says, I can't imagine a world without "Joyce Jefferson". You have a heart of Gold! You've been a True Friend, A Spiritual Mom and The Best Grandma for Daniel and your Grand kids ! Your memory will always live in our Hearts...We Love you Ms. Jefferson...And we will Miss You! But You are in a Better Place Now...Rest in Peace My Dear Friend ! We will always hear your Voice.....
Julie Nickson
Friend
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
McCoy & Rebecca Evans
Family
July 1, 2020
I'm sending my deepest condolences to the entire family. I pray God will comfort and strength you all during difficult time. Joyce was my a dear friend. I know she's Resting with Jesus.
Louise Jones
Friend
July 1, 2020
George Harris
Coworker
July 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. We are keeping your family in prayer.
Kimberly Goode
Family
July 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I worked with Joyce at Matoaca Elementary School. I loved seeing her smile and hearing her laughter. Joyce could make any day better. She was so sweet and caring. I thank God for placing her in my life.
Brenda Price
Coworker
June 30, 2020
To Jamie and Maureen,
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember when we were neighbors when we lived in Colonial Pines. Joyce was a wonderful person with a big heart. You are in my prayers.
Mary Smith
Friend
June 30, 2020
My Heart is Broken to hear of the passing of Joyce Jefferson, A person that is a Hard Worker , don't mind in help others and has a Beautiful energetic personality. You Always kept Mrs. Oliver and I up to date on your Aunt Beulah activities. We are going to miss you. To your Family Sending our Deepest condolences.
Germaine Oliver
Family
June 29, 2020
You are all in my prayers.
Angela Brown
Friend
June 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brenda Lee
Friend
June 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Ms. Joyce will be missed.
Michelle Smith
Neighbor
June 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss. Praying God will comforted and give you peace as you morn the loss of a very special person. LOVE and GOD BLESS.
Dale E. Turner
Family
