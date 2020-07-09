Mom this hurt so bad I love you so much thanks for everything you done for us an thank you so much for you an dad taking care of my children I really appreciate everything you done for me mom words cannot express how I feel right now I love you so much I never thought you would leave me so soon but I know God do not make no mistake and I know you didn't suffer you went peacefully and I will make you proud of me and I will do my best to keep it together as you will always want because that's all you know is trying to make sure family was together and we all going to pull together as one I love you so much. rest in peace mom till we meet again I love you baby girl you was my backbone may world and friend and my twin me an Jamie love you momma

Maureen Tucker

Daughter