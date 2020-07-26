Mrs. Joyce Barricks Ricks, 80, of Colonial Heights, VA died July 24, 2020.
Born and raised in South Chesterfield, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Madison and Margaret Joyner Barricks. After graduating from Thomas Dale High School in 1958, she spent 11 years at the VPI Cooperative Extension Service County Agent's office in Chesterfield, VA. In 2005, Mrs. Ricks retired from the Petersburg Baptist Association where she spent 25 years overseeing the Associational administrative office.
All her life, Mrs. Ricks was active at Matoaca Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, worked in church training and served on numerous committees. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed a good conversation. She was an avid letter writer who kept in touch with those she loved through writing. She enjoyed surrounding herself with pretty things, loved decorating and especially looked forward to Christmas.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ricks was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Therman Dee Ricks. She is survived by her brother E.M. "Buddy" Barricks of Brunswick County, VA (Faye), daughters Kimberly Ricks Bone of White House, TN (Nelson) and Kristy Ricks Reineke of Brambleton, VA (Kurt); two granddaughters Hannah Bone and Samantha Reineke, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Rd, Petersburg, VA 23803, with Dr. G.C. Harbuck and Rev. Marco Smith officiating. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery.
An open visitation will take place from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss Funeral Homes, 103 S Adams St, Petersburg, VA 23803.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matoaca Baptist Church, 6409 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803 or a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.