Minister Joyce Diane Irvin-Goode was called to eternal rest and peace on Tuesday night, August 8, 2020 at the Chippenham Medical Center. After a lengthy debilitating and paralyzing illness, which she courageously endured, though much of the time, still smiling, the Lord whispered to her, "Well done, my Child, you're free, come home."
Joyce was the youngest of six children of the late James E. Irvin and Geraldine H. Irvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcial Antonio Wilson Goode; a brother, Phillip Tyrone Irvin, and her nephew, Terrell Brown.
At an early age, she accepted Christ and was baptized at the Brown Grove Baptist Church. She attended church school, sang in the junior choir, and with the family group, she was a Junior Deaconess and for a short-time printed the church bulletins.
She was educated in the Chesterfield Public School System graduating from the Thomas Dale High School. Shortly after graduating she secured a position at the Chesterfield School Board. Later, she did clerical work in the Cancer Unit, at Johnston-Willis Hospital (Medical Center). She also worked for two major pizza chains, there she made pizzas and was employed as manager. She was so good at pizza making she later introduced pizza to the Ukrops' Deli, there she became the Deli Manager. She also was employed as a teller and cashier at the Safeway Stores, Inc. Years later the job she really treasured was driving the handicapped school bus for Chesterfield County Public Schools, she saw those children not as "Problems" but "Possibilities". She loved them and they loved her and so did their parents.
Long before Minister Joyce was licenced to preach, she had a strong calling to spread the word of God and to do the work of the Lord. She would minister to the bus drivers, aides, friends, family and even strangers.
She furthered her education online by attending the University of Phoenix where she obtained two degrees, in Psychology and the Science of Human Services, from October 31, 2009 to May 31, 2012.
She participated and believed in "Street Ministry", feeding the less fortunate with spiritual and physical food. Her dream and deepest passion was to open "Genesis Place for Women" a facility for ex-offenders. This facility would give them the capability to live there with their children, giving them the self-worth that they needed. They would also be taught skills to maintain jobs and develop careers, and to be spiritually guided and to motivate newly released non-violent offenders.
Minister Goode volunteered at CVCU #13. She never thought or saw the ladies as offenders, but "ladies with potential". While there she counseled, and helped with the Christmas Gift Program. She was the wonderful visionary that developed and started two popular classes entitled: "Diamond in the Rough" and"Push" they were very inspiring and extremely motivating. Minister Goode's motto and goal for them was that, they would and could become "Life Changers and History Makers." She was the third Sunday preacher for three years. During the coming years she also was doing classes and church services in her wheelchair which she named, Fred; still smiling no matter what may. Minister Joyce's three famous quotes were: "God's off the chain", "God's getting ready to bust a move" and her most consistent was "God's got it". Her faith and perseverance inspired so many.
She loved God, her family (anybody's family), and helping anyone in need. She was very independent and if there was something that needed to be fixed she would do it, and if she couldn't fix it; she'd take a class and she had her own tool box. She really wanted to get a motorcycle, her brother Ty, told her to take a class, she did and she got one (how she could handle it).
Minister Goode leaves to cherish her memory: five devoted sons, Rhae, Phillip (Tiffany), Irvin, Marcial "Jay", Marc and Marcas Goode; one loving granddaughter, Olivia Joy Irvin and three sisters, Barbara Irvin, Jean Irvin and Frances Brown (George); one brother, Elwood D. Irvin (Shirley); a thoughtful and caring daughter-in-law Ashely Irvin; eight nephews, George IV, James, Marshall, Michael, and Steven Brown, Phillip, Kevin and Elwood Irvin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and acquaintances.
Special thank you to her devoted loving son and caregiver, Jay; devoted nephew/caregiver and supporter, Nurse Marshall Brown; devoted sister, bike riding partner and BFF, Dee Dee; devoted "son", mentor, trainer, Kirt Studevant; Minister Andrea Wilson Volunteer Coordinator at CVCU # 13; dear friend and hairdresser, Vanessa Fore; Joyce's sister by another mother, spiritual partner, prayer warrior and always there, "Sissy" Rev. Janice Broadie, Chaplin, CVCU#13.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Janice Broadie, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.