JOYCE ELAINE BAILEY
1954 - 2020
Evangelist Joyce Elaine Bailey, 67, of Portsmouth, Virginia departed this life on July 13, 2020, at Maryview Hospital. She was born April 9, 1954, to the late Alexzander Bailey and Beatrice Bailey in Stony Creek, VA. Joyce attended Portsmouth Public School System and graduated from Robert Lee Adult Education in 1978.
She was a Registered Nurse for 22 years and retired in 1974. Joyce loved the Lord and attended church when she could. She was a faithful member of Mount Moriah Pentecostal Church of Portsmouth. She was the community "Bread Lady". She loved to plant and grow flowers.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Richard Graves, Glover, James, Alex, Walter, Charles Bailey, and Virdell Pegram, one son Daniel L. Bailey.

She leaves to cherish her memories a very devoted son Michael Bailey, grandchildren Jermaine Waddler, Donnell Charlton, Angel Hinton, and Joy Small, one sister Alma Dozier of Portsmouth, VA, one brother Oliver Bailey (Mary), a devoted best friend Idola Plummer, devoted god-kids Pamela Carter, Antonio Plummer, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Mckenney Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Keyes Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff- Mckenney Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Keyes Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rhonda and Jamar, Kevin Bailey
Family
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rudolph and Gail Shands
July 17, 2020
Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold you in your heart. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
Family
