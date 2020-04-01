Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
JOYCE BOZEMAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE BOZEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE EVON BOZEMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE EVON BOZEMAN Obituary
Ms. Joyce Evon Bozeman, was born November 6, 1956, in Tacoma, WA, to Ocie and Clara Bozeman. Joyce was baptized and a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.

She started her education in Charleston, SC, Aberdeen, MD, finally graduating from Petersburg High School, Petersburg, VA. Joyce received her B.S. degree from Norfolk State College (University), B.A. and PhD from Virginia Commonwealth College (University).

Joyce was employed at the following: The Commonwealth of Virginia, Norfolk State and Virginia State Universities. Joyce had a love for fashion and she loved clothes. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Ocie Bozeman; and her brother, Darryl Bozeman.

She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving mother, Clara Bozeman; one brother, Jerome Bozeman; one sister, Darlene Bozeman; sister-in-law, Nicole Bozeman; brother-in-law, Herman Singleton (Gloria); three nephews, Kyle Grant, Tyler Bozeman and Herman Singleton, Jr.; two nieces, Rhema Bozeman and Tasha Singleton; devoted friend of the family, Michael Ruffin; a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -