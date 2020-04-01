|
Ms. Joyce Evon Bozeman, was born November 6, 1956, in Tacoma, WA, to Ocie and Clara Bozeman. Joyce was baptized and a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
She started her education in Charleston, SC, Aberdeen, MD, finally graduating from Petersburg High School, Petersburg, VA. Joyce received her B.S. degree from Norfolk State College (University), B.A. and PhD from Virginia Commonwealth College (University).
Joyce was employed at the following: The Commonwealth of Virginia, Norfolk State and Virginia State Universities. Joyce had a love for fashion and she loved clothes. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Ocie Bozeman; and her brother, Darryl Bozeman.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a loving mother, Clara Bozeman; one brother, Jerome Bozeman; one sister, Darlene Bozeman; sister-in-law, Nicole Bozeman; brother-in-law, Herman Singleton (Gloria); three nephews, Kyle Grant, Tyler Bozeman and Herman Singleton, Jr.; two nieces, Rhema Bozeman and Tasha Singleton; devoted friend of the family, Michael Ruffin; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
