JOYCE FITZGERALD KESTNER
1930 - 2020
Joyce Fitzgerald Kestner, 90, of Chester passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2020. Born in Fort Eustis, Virginia on May 27, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William H. Fitzgerald and Mary Starnell Traylor. Mrs. Kestner was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lee Kestner, three brothers, William, Joe and Earl "Jack" and two sisters, Connie and Ann.
Joyce was a lifelong member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, where she loved to help with the church bazaar and other church functions.
She is survived by her devoted niece and caretaker, Cindy Farmer and her daughter, Beth; granddaughter, Brandy (Matt); great-granddaughters, Berkley and Hunter; great-grandson, Matthew; numerous other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23831, with the Reverend Anita Mays-Lucord officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

