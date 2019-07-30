Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Chesterfield Community Church
7110 Woodpecker Rd
Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE BURTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE FRITH BURTON


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE FRITH BURTON Obituary
Joyce Frith Burton, 77, of Chesterfield went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born March 1, 1942, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Garland "Bill" Frith and Ada "Kay" Lilley Frith. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John W. Burton Sr. She is survived by her son, John W. Burton Jr. (Lisa) of Chesterfield; daughter, Jacquline Burton Nilles of Chesterfield; sister, Brenda Frith Grant; three granddaughters, Meaghan D. Burton, Amanda C. Burton and Peyton Reese Nilles; two nephews, Phillip R. Brooks Jr and James A. Grant Jr; niece, Jamie K. Frasier; several great-nieces and great-nephews and her beloved dog Mandy.

She was a 1960 graduate of Thomas Dale High School. Joyce was a long-time member of the Matoaca Women's Club, the Matoaca Friendship Club and the 50 and Better Club. She retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools as a library secretary. She was also an elder at Greenwood Presbyterian Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 2033 Boulevard. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday August 2, 2019, at Chesterfield Community Church, 7110 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23838. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ettrick Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences and memories can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now