Joyce Frith Burton, 77, of Chesterfield went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born March 1, 1942, in Petersburg, VA, to the late Garland "Bill" Frith and Ada "Kay" Lilley Frith. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John W. Burton Sr. She is survived by her son, John W. Burton Jr. (Lisa) of Chesterfield; daughter, Jacquline Burton Nilles of Chesterfield; sister, Brenda Frith Grant; three granddaughters, Meaghan D. Burton, Amanda C. Burton and Peyton Reese Nilles; two nephews, Phillip R. Brooks Jr and James A. Grant Jr; niece, Jamie K. Frasier; several great-nieces and great-nephews and her beloved dog Mandy.
She was a 1960 graduate of Thomas Dale High School. Joyce was a long-time member of the Matoaca Women's Club, the Matoaca Friendship Club and the 50 and Better Club. She retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools as a library secretary. She was also an elder at Greenwood Presbyterian Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 2033 Boulevard. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday August 2, 2019, at Chesterfield Community Church, 7110 Woodpecker Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23838. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ettrick Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad. Condolences and memories can be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 30 to July 31, 2019