Mrs. Joyce L. Jones Williams, 69, affectionately known as "Jay," of 928 Clark Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on February 23, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Joyce was born September 17, 1950, in Washington, DC, to Samuel Jones and Lois Jones King. She attended Peabody High School, Class of 1968. Joyce was employed with Petersburg Public School System, Hopewell Public School Systems and Jacksonville Florida Public School System in Transportation Department for a total of 33 years. She later changed her career path to a CNA which she worked for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
She enjoyed playing bingo, cooking, taking selfies and just helping others.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Jones and Butch Jones; and two sisters, Angela Ruth King and Denise King.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Arthur Williams; seven children, Danielle Harris (Michael Pitts) and Eric Jones (Tonya), both of Petersburg, VA, Joyce Jones of Tallahassee, FL, and Rah-Rick Tyler (Hallie) of Germantown, MS; grandchildren, Davante, Danielle, Jasmin, Ahliya, Jamarrah, Demetriah, Reece, Manuel, Domyneque and Rome; sisters, Lois Gunn (Prince) of Lorton, VA, and Dale White (Sam) of Fort Washington, MD; Bruce Jones (Stephanie), Frank King, Dennis King (Nancy), Jon King (Patrena) and Daryl Bullock (Monica); aunts, Ophelia Morgan Judson of Callahan, FL, and Emma Brown of Georgia; devoted relative, Caprice Dodson; devoted friends, Francine Byers, Laverne Clanton, Natasha Freeman, Linda White and Mack Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020