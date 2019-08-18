|
Joyce Long Lukomski, 83, a resident of Chester, VA, passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Colonial Heights, VA, to the late Roy E. and Lelia Clyde Long; she is also preceded in death by her husband, John Zenion Lukomski, Jr.
She is survived by her son, John Z. Lukomski III and wife, Janice; daughter, Mary Jane McKinney and husband, Don; daughter, Lelia Elizabeth Lukomski and fiancé, Mark Pearson; grandchildren, John Z. Lukomski IV, and Donald C. "Donnie" McKinney, Jr. as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Joyce was an international teacher of needle arts. She created and was editor in chief of Needlepoint Now. Several pieces of her artwork are on display at the Valentine Museum in Richmond, VA. Joyce touched many lives and made countless friends throughout her extensive career.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23831. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Ave., Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019