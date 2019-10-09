|
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Ms. Joyce Olivia Thomas, 65, affectionately known as "J.T./Jolly" of 1912 Burks Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life into eternal rest at her residence.
She was born March 8, 1954, to the late Rev. William and Ivesta Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Ernestine Thomas; two aunts, Juanita Jones and Lillian Clinton; uncles, Frank Jones, Jr., Moses Thomas, Theodore Thomas and Clarence Jones, Sr.
Ms. Thomas retired from Hiram W. Davis Medical Center with 33 years of service. She also volunteered with the Prince George Emergency Crew for a number of years.
Ms. Thomas loved carbs; it wasn't a "Crab Fest" she didn't attend. She also loved to go to the YMCA to exercise and she was a die-hard Washington Redskins Fan.
Ms. Thomas leaves to cherish her memories: a loved devoted daughter and caretaker, Vanessa Cowell (Tegreary); son, Kris Thomas, Sr. (Lisa); grandchildren, Ray Prosise, Jr., Jah'Hiness Thomas and Kris Thomas, Jr.; brothers, Robert Lee Thomas, Sr. (Cindi) and William H. Thomas, Jr. (Sharon); nieces, Mashamma Shaw (Joe), Quisha Drew (William), Tawanda Thomas and Jessica Bland; nephews, Robert Thomas, Jr. (Candice), William H. Thomas III, Rashaun Thomas; four aunts, Arnita Jones, Janet Brown, Marguerite Jones, Delores Lowry (Connecticut), uncles, Deacon Edward Jones (Brenda) and Deacon Herman Jones (Carolyn); friends whom she considered family, Mr. Walter, Mr. Bracey, Teronia Brown, William Robinson, Walter Dixon, and Ms. Rose; best friend, Valencia Delane; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 9, 2019