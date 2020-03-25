|
|
Joyce Padgett Stech, 82, of Disputanta, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born in Prince George, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Ethel Padgett. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Emil Paul Stech; and sisters, Frances P. Belshan and Maude P. Burnett. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Stech Edlin and her husband, Walter, Marianne Kay Stech, and Paula Stech Peck and her husband, David; grandchildren, Ashley Marantz and her husband, Corin, Stephanie Haydt and her husband, Hunter, Taylor Boatright and his fiancée, Christina Hughes, Travis Boatright and his wife, Alli, Nicholas Baines, Allison Mayer and her husband, Patrick, Matthew Baines, Tyler Peck, and Hunter Peck; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Marantz, Conner Marantz, Brant Haydt, and Grace Haydt; brother, Leon V. Padgett, Jr; and sister, Merceil P Boothe. Mrs. Stech was employed as a Secretary with Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company, retiring after many years. She was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother who was passionate about her family. She will be dearly missed. All funeral services will be private. The family anticipates having a memorial service with friends and extended family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Disputanta Volunteer Fire Department, 10000 County Dr, Disputanta, VA 23842 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 10021 County Dr., P.O. Box 147, Disputanta, VA 23842. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020