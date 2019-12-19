|
Joyce Sandford Harrell, 79, of DeWitt, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born on May 17, 1940, in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary Eley Sandford. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Grey Harrell; her infant son, Glen Thomas; and a brother, William Sandford. Mrs. Harrell was a lifelong member of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her son, James Douglas Quesinberry of DeWitt; a daughter, Irene Buskey (David) of DeWitt; six stepchildren; three grandsons; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Maynard Sandford (Nancy) of Hampton, Virginia; a sister, Phylise Lewis (Billy) of Sutherland; and her furry companion, Dallas Ann.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with the Reverend Tammy Hayes officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie Fire & EMS, 13850 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019