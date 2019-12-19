Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE HARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE SANDFORD HARRELL


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE SANDFORD HARRELL Obituary
Joyce Sandford Harrell, 79, of DeWitt, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born on May 17, 1940, in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary Eley Sandford. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Grey Harrell; her infant son, Glen Thomas; and a brother, William Sandford. Mrs. Harrell was a lifelong member of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her son, James Douglas Quesinberry of DeWitt; a daughter, Irene Buskey (David) of DeWitt; six stepchildren; three grandsons; five step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Maynard Sandford (Nancy) of Hampton, Virginia; a sister, Phylise Lewis (Billy) of Sutherland; and her furry companion, Dallas Ann.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805 with the Reverend Tammy Hayes officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dinwiddie Fire & EMS, 13850 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -