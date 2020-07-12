1/1
JOYCE V BERMUDEZ
1955 - 2020
Ms. Joyce Vanessa "China" Bermudez, 64, of 4115 Medford Drive, Annandale, Virginia entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. China was the daughter of Evelyn H. Brown and the late George W. Brown Sr. She attended Petersburg Public Schools and studied at the University of Maryland. It was during her schooling that she entered the Job Corp, National Guard leading to her career in the military.
China joined the United States Army in 1978 where she served as a Staff Sergeant (SSG), 74C 30 Telecom Center Operator. She would go on to serve 20 years active duty, retiring in 1998. China received several medals, badges, awards and ribbons, including the Army Commendation Medal (1st OLC), Army Achievement Medal (4th OLC) , Good Conduct Medal (6th award), National Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (w/NUM 4) and the German Army Marksmanship Badge (silver). It was also in the United States Army that she would meet two of her dearest and dedicated friends of over 40 years; Mrs. Christina "Butler" Decker and Mrs. Sherian "Kelsaw" Henry.
After retiring from the Army, China was employed at Home Depot (Store 4605) in Falls Church, VA, where she worked for over 20 years. In her leisure, she enjoyed baking, traveling, reading, watching Lifetime Movies and Tyler Perry TV shows as well writing short stories. Through her selfless nature, it was essential for her to help others in their time of need. She was a very spiritual person serving under the ministry guidance, friendship and mentorship of Bishop Alexander L. Brown, Sr. and Pastor Evangelist Vernice S. Brown of Faith, Love & Hope Ministry Church in Tumwater, WA for over 30 years. China was a unique, beautiful spirit that could light up any room and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, George W. Brown, Sr. of Petersburg, VA; and sister Debra E. Brown of Norfolk, VA. She leaves to mourn her passing, her mother, Evelyn H. Brown of Petersburg, VA; four sisters, Brenda W. Jones (David) of Prince Georges, VA; Shirley Tekle and Esther T. Walker of Petersburg VA, and Linda F. Chambliss of Waldorf, MD; two brothers, George W. Brown Jr. (Elvira) of Killeen, TX, and Warren A. Brown, Sr. (Wendy) of Augusta, GA; two devoted aunts, Naomi Mayo of Aberdeen, MD, and Evangelist Ellen Drake of Brooklyn, NY; one devoted uncle, Russell Hilliard (Lelia Mae) of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; two devoted nieces, Lisa L. Brown of Fairfax, VA, and Crystal M. Lloyd of Waldorf, MD; and devoted cousin, Sheila Paschall (Delaware). Amongst her friends, her Home Depot family, including devoted co-workers, Karen Dziuk, Arvel Grayson, Claire Malinowski, Merlyn Phillips, Shaloma Sarfo and Yury Ramirez and many more.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder David Jones, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Praying for Ms. Evelyn and the rest of the family.
India Dodson-Rives
Friend
July 9, 2020
My Heartfelt Condolences for your Loss.

Richard Rick Walkere
Friend
July 8, 2020
Germany 1981
Us in Germany 1981
Aleta Lucas (Chance)
Military
July 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I was stationed in Germany with China (1981 - 1982). She was my daughter's Godmother. I'm so glad I got to see her Feb. 25, 2020. I will always love her. US Army buddies for live, RIP China. Love, Aleta
Aleta Lucas (Chance)
Military
July 8, 2020
Sleep with the Angels "Godspeed" Friend
Dwayne Clardy
Military
July 5, 2020
China worked with my daughter, Claire, at The Home Depot. China was like a second mother to her at work. They developed a friendship when they both worked in the Appliance Department. They chatted frequently on iChat. She will be missed. Please let us know about any memorial service.
Cathy Malinowski
Acquaintance
