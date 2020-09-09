Juanita C. Carmine, 50, was called home September 3, 2020.
Juanita was born into a career military family to Arthur and Juanita B. Carmine on November 11, 1969 in Oklahoma.
Juanita, affectionately known as Netta, would later follow her father's footsteps and enlist in the Army in 1995 after earning a Bachelors of Political Science. After being honorably discharged from the military, she would go on to obtain a Masters of Education. Outside of her academic pursuits, she was a talented artist and continued that passion throughout her life. Juanita loved Jesus and her family.
She is survived by her beloved family; her children in marriage Tawanda and Carl (Megan), her mother Juanita, her sister Arvella, and her two brothers Antione and Ronnie. Juanita is preceded in death by her loving father Arthur Carmine and big sister Margaret Carmine Murdock.
She also leaves behind 8 nieces and 3 nephews, who knew her as Aunty Netta; and 3 uncles and 5 aunts.
Juanita will always be remembered for who she was; a fun, ingenuitive, creative, loving, hardworking and generous woman of God.
A memorial service for Ms. Juanita Carmine will be held 2PM Friday September 11, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us