JUANITA C. CARMINE
1969 - 2020
Juanita C. Carmine, 50, was called home September 3, 2020.

Juanita was born into a career military family to Arthur and Juanita B. Carmine on November 11, 1969 in Oklahoma.

Juanita, affectionately known as Netta, would later follow her father's footsteps and enlist in the Army in 1995 after earning a Bachelors of Political Science. After being honorably discharged from the military, she would go on to obtain a Masters of Education. Outside of her academic pursuits, she was a talented artist and continued that passion throughout her life. Juanita loved Jesus and her family.

She is survived by her beloved family; her children in marriage Tawanda and Carl (Megan), her mother Juanita, her sister Arvella, and her two brothers Antione and Ronnie. Juanita is preceded in death by her loving father Arthur Carmine and big sister Margaret Carmine Murdock.

She also leaves behind 8 nieces and 3 nephews, who knew her as Aunty Netta; and 3 uncles and 5 aunts.

Juanita will always be remembered for who she was; a fun, ingenuitive, creative, loving, hardworking and generous woman of God.

A memorial service for Ms. Juanita Carmine will be held 2PM Friday September 11, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
My condolences to the family....love y’all
September 8, 2020
Praying for your family. Stay strong, she’s smiling down on you. I love you guys.
Kacitee Riddick
Friend
September 8, 2020
My Condolences to our Family
Rose Boone
September 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sierra Buford
Family
September 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss Arvella, you and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri Clark
Friend
September 7, 2020
My Heart and Prayer are with you in the name of Jesus, Amen
Carlos Tabon Jackson jr
Classmate
September 7, 2020
My heart and prayer are with you
Carlos Tabon Jackson jr
Friend
