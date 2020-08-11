1/1
JUANITA DILLON WOODFIN
Juanita Dillon Woodfin, 98, of Petersburg passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. Born November 28, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Ocus W. and Edith M. Dillon, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Hoy Woodfin; and son, Michael Woodfin. She was an avid gardener, loved watching old western movies, was very involved with various clubs in churches around the area, and most of all cherished her time spent with her family. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Woodfin and wife, Sandy, John Woodfin and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Tim Woodfin, Jennifer Llamas and husband, Chris, Savannah Bordeau and husband, Josh, Chandler Woodfin; great-grandchildren, Shaelyn and Gunnar Llamas, Forrest and Chase Woodfin; daughter-in-law, Virginia "Ginger" Woodfin; and other extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 103 S. Adams Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. An open visitation will be held from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
