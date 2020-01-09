|
|
Our sweet, loving, faithful mother, Juanita LaFerne Graham Brown, 76, went peacefully to be with the Lord, Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020.
Juanita was born to David Weldon Graham and Phoebe Jane Eckard in Richmond, Virginia on April 11, 1943. She lived her entire life in Chester, Virginia and graduated from Thomas Dale High School.
Juanita met the love of her life, Grover, when he was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. Grover was invited to attend services at Cameron Avenue Church of Christ. It was in this church that they were married on her birthday in 1964 and taught their children about God's love and His importance in their life. Juanita praised and served the Lord in this congregation for over 60 years. She felt it was an honor serving as a Preschool Sunday school teacher, as a Deacon's wife, and working with the "Goldtimers" senior ministry.
After getting married, Juanita worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia. Once her role as a mother began, she left the workforce to raise her family.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cleveland Brown Jr. During their happy marriage, she was blessed with four children who survive her; Crystal Abel and husband Jeff, and Kisha Brown, both of Chester, Virginia, Darren Brown of Dinwiddie, Virginia, and Kendall Brown of West Point, Virginia. Granny LOVED, cherished, and helped raise her grandchildren; Allison Brown (and great-grandson Kingston), Garrett Abel (and fiancée Jessie Cook), Kimberlyn Abel, Brandon Brown, and Bradley Brown. Mom was eagerly awaiting the arrival of another grandchild that is due in June. Additional family members surviving are her siblings; Buddy Graham, Isabel Cole (Stuart), David Graham (Anita), Ronnie Graham, and sister-in-law, Marie Boerner. Also surviving are; brother-in law, Fred Brown (Ruby) and sister-in-law Elsie Smithson both residing in Tennessee. Touched by her memory include her former daughters-in-law: Anita Brown and daughter, Brittney and grandchildren, Sofia and Carter; Maury Mathis; and Ashley Brown and her daughters, Jayden and Katelyn; as well as future daughter-in-law, Samantha Hoveland and her daughters Brooke, Ellie, and Paizley. Juanita was devoted to family and leaves numerous nieces and nephews and close family friends to also cherish her memory.
Mom, we will never forget our memories of Christmas, playing cards, sitting on the deck in rocking chairs feeling the ocean breeze with you while on vacation, our two family trips to Disney World where you gazed at the excitement on your grandchildren's faces. God truly blessed us with the most wonderful mother and grandmother. We love and miss you.
The family will receive visitors Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Cameron Avenue Church of Christ, 601 Cameron Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. Pallbearers for Juanita will be chosen from among her grandchildren and nephews.
If you wish to make a donation in her memory, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Cameron Avenue Church of Christ. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020