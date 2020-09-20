Juanita Louise Lee, 82, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Juanita was born on March 26, 1938, in Ronceverte, West Virginia, to the late Herman and Eleanor Matheney.
She is preceded in death by the love-of-her-life and husband of 38 years, Wayne V. Lee, Sr., who she traveled the world with in the Air Force. He passed away in 1995 after a brave battle with lung cancer.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah L. Hawkes and husband, Mark of Southampton, Mass.; son, Wayne V. Lee, Jr. and wife, Olena of Weehawken, N.J.; daughter, Pamela M. Lee, of Colonial Heights; two grandchildren, Jonathan Hawkes of San Francisco, Calif., and Alyssa Hawkes of Southampton, Mass.; siblings and their families in Virginia, West Virginia, and Ohio; and her beloved "Kitty Frank".
Juanita was known for her quick wit; her famous quotes like "I'm as fit as a fiddle but don't play me"; and her love of ceramics, cross stitching, Mahjong, word search puzzles, music, and flowers. She was very active and served many leadership roles in her 16 years as a member of the Colonial Heights Senior Citizens Club.
Her family would like to give special thanks to the staff and doctors at U.S. Renal Care in Colonial Heights, who after 4.5 years (#711 dialysis treatments) considered her their "prize patient", the EMT's and first responders on the Colonial Heights Rescue team for their assistance, and lastly, her friends and fellow members at the Colonial Heights Senior Citizens Club and Center who were such a huge part of her life for the past 16 years.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at the J.T. Morriss & Son funeral Home of Chester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund contributions@kidneyfund.org
in honor of our mom.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.