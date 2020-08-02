Now are we the sons of God, and it doeth not yet appear what we shall be. But we know that when he shall appear, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is. All who have this hope in Him, purify himself even as he is pure. The Lord has been mindful of us, He will bless us. Amen John 3:2-3. To Cornelia, Joseph and Family, the Bennett College Class of 1960 extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to you. The Bible verses quoted above were spoken by President Player at the end of each Vesper Service during our four years at Bennett. May these words bring comfort to you during this time.

