In the quiet calm of Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, our Heavenly Father came and gently led Mrs. Juanita Owens Wyatt to His heavenly home after a long life of service to the community. Juanita entered the world on July 31, 1939, in Petersburg, Virginia, the eldest of three children born to the late Joseph and Gladys Owens.
Juanita was wed to the late Steven Randolph Wyatt, and is survived by her devoted siblings, Cornelia O. Goode (Edward) and Joseph H. Owens, Jr. (Shirley); and foster sister, Roberta Smith; her adoring nieces and nephews including: Tracy O. Somers, Edward J. Goode II, Eric A. Goode, and Jonathan Owens; goddaughter, Sharlene Davis; sisters-in-law, Troyanne Hogan, Rebecca Wyatt, Bonnie Mason, and Elva Ward; as well as other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mrs. Juanita Owens Wyatt will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the funeral establishment. Funeral service will be private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.