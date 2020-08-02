1/1
JUANITA O. WYATT
1939 - 2020
In the quiet calm of Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, our Heavenly Father came and gently led Mrs. Juanita Owens Wyatt to His heavenly home after a long life of service to the community. Juanita entered the world on July 31, 1939, in Petersburg, Virginia, the eldest of three children born to the late Joseph and Gladys Owens.

Juanita was wed to the late Steven Randolph Wyatt, and is survived by her devoted siblings, Cornelia O. Goode (Edward) and Joseph H. Owens, Jr. (Shirley); and foster sister, Roberta Smith; her adoring nieces and nephews including: Tracy O. Somers, Edward J. Goode II, Eric A. Goode, and Jonathan Owens; goddaughter, Sharlene Davis; sisters-in-law, Troyanne Hogan, Rebecca Wyatt, Bonnie Mason, and Elva Ward; as well as other relatives and friends.

Viewing for Mrs. Juanita Owens Wyatt will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the funeral establishment. Funeral service will be private.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020



My deepest sympathy goes out to Cornelius Joseph and family in the loss of your beloved Juanita. May God keep you in perfect peace.
Alice Walker
Friend
August 1, 2020
Sympathies and condolences to the Owens/Goode families. I have been admiring Miss Juanita ever since my family moved to Farmer Street in the 70s. She has always been consistent in her demeanor, classiness, humility, always engaging in encouraging and pleasant conversations even when one would know she wasn’t feeling well. She preserved though to uplift and encourage others. Family, I pray your strength, love, comfort and peace that surpasses all understanding during this time and times ahead. Bless and love to you all. Cherish the blessing of her.
Anne &#8220;Tina&#8221; Wilson
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
I wish to express my deepest sympathy over the lost of your very special loved one.
Rosalyn Dance
July 31, 2020
Sorry for your lost
Pamela Walker
Friend
July 30, 2020
One of the most dynamic and inspiring teachers ever! So blessed to have known Ms Owens-Penn.
G J Garraway
Friend
July 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Cornelia and the family for your loss.
Julian Bellenghi
Friend
July 30, 2020
You are going to be truly missed, you was a amazing teacher.
Sarina King
Student
July 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs. Owens- Wyatt family.
Ruth Jackson
Friend
July 28, 2020
Now are we the sons of God, and it doeth not yet appear what we shall be. But we know that when he shall appear, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is. All who have this hope in Him, purify himself even as he is pure. The Lord has been mindful of us, He will bless us. Amen John 3:2-3. To Cornelia, Joseph and Family, the Bennett College Class of 1960 extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to you. The Bible verses quoted above were spoken by President Player at the end of each Vesper Service during our four years at Bennett. May these words bring comfort to you during this time.
Maryann Musgrave Royall , Bennett College, Class of 960.
Maryann Royall
Classmate
July 28, 2020
Judy Bailey
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rev. Neal and Mrs. Caldonia L. Young
Friend
July 27, 2020
A light for the flight of a free spirit now resting in victory, the sweet repose of a soul set fully free.
Ruth Morgan Hairston
Acquaintance
July 27, 2020
Mrs. Owens-Wyatt taught me at A.P. Hill in the 5th grade during the 1989-1990 school year. She was always very fashionable, but most of all she cared deeply for her students and wanted to see us do our very best. My prayers go out to the family, you have my deepest sympathy. May God Bless and Keep you during this difficult time.
Rev. Logan L Tatum
Student
July 26, 2020
May our God of comfort, wrap his loving arms around each of you and wipe all of your tears away. For we know, weeping endures for the night, but joy comes in the morning. Praying for you and with you. God Bless each of you. RIP Juanita.
Delores J Bland
July 26, 2020
Juanita was a most unforgettable free spirit with her own unique mix of classy, sassy joie de vivre and a splash of pizzazz. Cornelia, Eddie, and all of Juanita's family, you have my heartfelt condolences at this most difficult time. May she ever rest in sweet repose; and may her memory be a blessing to you and all who admired and loved her.
Ruth Morgan Hairston
Acquaintance
