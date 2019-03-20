|
Juanita Polson Hebler, 93, of Petersburg, went to be with her lord on March 9th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt Hebler, and her son in-law, Charles Long. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Long; son, Gregory Hebler (Barbara); 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and care giver, Winsome "Cherry" Anderson.
Juanita served her country during WWII by joining the Navy's USO. She was a long time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 Walnut Blvd., Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019