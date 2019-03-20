Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
201 Walnut Blvd
Petersburg, VA
JUANITA POLSON HEBLER


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JUANITA POLSON HEBLER Obituary
Juanita Polson Hebler, 93, of Petersburg, went to be with her lord on March 9th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt Hebler, and her son in-law, Charles Long. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Long; son, Gregory Hebler (Barbara); 5 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and care giver, Winsome "Cherry" Anderson.
Juanita served her country during WWII by joining the Navy's USO. She was a long time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 Walnut Blvd., Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
